Where Does the ‘Sister Wives’ Family Live in 2022?

The TLC reality tv show Sister Wives originally premiered in 2010. It quickly became one of the most popular reality television shows on the air and is currently in its seventeenth season. The series follows Kody Brown, his multiple wives, and 18 children and focuses on their nontraditional polygamist lifestyle. Over the years, the family has moved several times, but where does the Sister Wives family live today?

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle

The ‘Sister Wives’ family resided in Utah when the show went into production

Longtime fans of Sister Wives remember the family living in Lehi, Utah, when the series first landed on TLC. However, polygamy is illegal in Utah, and by joining the show, Kody and his family exposed themselves. This led them to pack up and move to Las Vegas in 2011, where they hoped to feel more accepted in the community.

The Sister Wives family lived in Vegas until 2018. Kody and his wives felt like the public high schools their children attended in Vegas had a negative effect on the older kids, so they once again decided to move. This time they headed to Flagstaff, Arizona.

“We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views, and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff,” Kody explained to People in 2018.

The ‘Sister Wives’ family lives in Flagstaff, Arizona in 2022

As of 2022, the Sister Wives family calls Flagstaff, Arizona home. When the family decided to leave Las Vegas, Kody purchased a large plot of land in Flagstaff called Coyote Pass. Initially, Kody and his wives planned to build five houses total for his family – one for each of his wives and a separate one for himself. However, he changed his mind at the last minute, and Kody hired an architect to create a blueprint for one big house for everyone to share. The family disliked the plan and didn’t appreciate Kody doing this without getting an opinion from anyone else in the family.

As of now, construction has yet to start on any properties at Coyote Pass, but most of the Sister Wives family lives in Flagstaff. Robyn and Kody own a house together, while Janelle and Meri each rent separate houses for themselves and their children.

Christine Brown left Kody and moved back to Utah in 2021

The Sister Wives family experienced another big change when Christine, another one of Kody’s wives, decided to leave Kody and moved back to Utah. In August of 2022, Us Weekly obtained property records stating that Christine sold her share of Coyote Pass to Kody and his wife, Robyn, for a total of $10.00. Considering her portion of the property was valued at over $213,000, it seems as though Christine simply wanted to put some distance between herself and her ex-husband.

In November of 2021, Christine spoke about her decision to divorce Kody in a Cameo, saying, “This decision was a long time coming. I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

