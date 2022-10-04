TL;DR:

Bleach fans finally know where Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is streaming.

The anime’s Thousand Year-Blood War arc will be broken up into four cours.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres this October, bringing fans of the anime the long-awaited conclusion to Ichigo Kurosaki’s story. After Bleach was canceled in 2012, many had given up on seeing the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga animated. However, they’ll get the chance starting on Oct. 10. So, where is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War streaming? Here’s what we know.

Where is ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ streaming?

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. pic.twitter.com/bINykAUOZp — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 3, 2022

The streaming home of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was a mystery until this week, but VIZ Media finally confirmed where fans can watch it. In a Twitter post on Oct. 3, the company revealed that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be simulcast internationally on streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu.

This confirms rumors that Disney had acquired the streaming rights for Bleach, which saw its previous seasons removed from Crunchyroll on Oct. 1. Fans can still watch older episodes on Hulu, where the new chapters will also be available starting Oct. 10.

‘Bleach’s final arc will air over 4 separate cours

Bleach‘s final arc will start streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Oct. 10, but the anime won’t conclude this fall. According to Anime News Network, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will air across four cours. That means this fall is just the beginning of Ichigo’s return.

Given the length of the final arc in Tite Kubo’s manga, it’s really no surprise that Bleach will take its time building to its end. That gives fans a lot to look forward to when the series returns. But what exactly can they expect content-wise? Those who have read the source material know what’s coming, but read on to learn more about the plot of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

What is ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ about?

Now that we know where Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is streaming — and have an idea of how long it will continue — what do we know about the actual story?

When the anime returns, it will pick up where it left off, after the Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc. It will pit the Soul Society against the Quincy, concluding the anime with a final showdown.

Courtesy of the official Bleach website, here’s the synopsis for its final arc, translated from Japanese to English:

“It is observed that emptiness is disappearing one after another in this world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau are in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, the newly appointed Shinigami, Ryunosuke Yumiki, and Shino Madarame, encounter the imaginary as soon as they arrive. It was Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions who helped the two who were helpless in a sudden attack. Two days later, a man wearing a mask appears in front of Ichigo and the others who are interacting with Ryunosuke, who has regained consciousness. On the other hand, strange things are happening in Soul Society…”

We’ll have to tune in to find out what “strange things” are afoot in the Soul Reapers’ home. Fortunately, Bleach will be here before we know it!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War debuts on Oct. 10, 2022.

