Where You’ve Seen ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Star Nazanin Boniadi Before

Nazanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. If the actor looks familiar, it could be that you’ve seen her in one of her many television appearances before landing the role in Amazon’s groundbreaking Lord of the Rings series. Here is where you may have seen Nazanin Boniadi before.

Who is Bronwyn in ‘The Rings of Power’?

Bronwyn is a human who lives in the Southlands. She is in love with Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), an elf who has been watching her land. Relationships between elves and humans are taboo in Middle Earth, but she and Arondir seem to have great chemistry. She also has a son named Theo.

Bronwyn believes something malicious is happening in her land, and she investigates a mysterious disaster near her home with Arondir. Further investigation leads to a discovery of orcs, and she eventually defeats an orc, leading to her village being warned about the impending danger.

Where have you seen Nazanin Boniadi before ‘The Rings of Power’?

Nazanin Boniadi has had many roles in famous TV shows before joining The Rings of Power. She might be best known for playing Nora in How I Met Your Mother and Adnan Salif in Scandal. Additionally, she portrayed characters in Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy, General Hospital, Suits, and 24.

Most recently, she is beginning to appear in more theatrical roles. The actor appeared in Zoolander 2, Ben-Hur, Passengers, and Bombshell. Her IMDb doesn’t list any upcoming roles, but the Lord of the Rings series will occupy some of her time.

Nazanin Boniadi almost became a doctor before switching to acting

In an interview with Collider, Boniadi talks about her acting journey, from How I Met Your Mother to Lord of the Rings. The actor tells Collider that before she became an actor, she was on a path to becoming a doctor. However, in her mid-20s, she decided to become an actor, which surprised her parents. Her character, Bronwyn, in The Rings of Power, also happens to be a healer.

“It’s interesting because I was gonna be a doctor, and I was pre-med, so my degree’s in biology, and I graduated with honors because I worked so hard,” Boniadi said. “It did not come naturally to me. And then, in my mid-20s, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go act now,’ and, needless to say, my parents were like, ‘Wait, what? You can’t just throw away medicine!’ And so I just started taking as many classes as I could. I didn’t go to drama school at the time. I think my advice would be to my younger self, it’s okay to make mistakes on screen and learn from it, because I had, as a lot of actors do, imposter syndrome, right? ‘I’m supposed to be a doctor. I’m not supposed to be doing this.’ So I think, it’s okay. Cut yourself some slack and it’s okay to learn as you go, and improve and grow.”

