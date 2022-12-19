When it comes to annual holiday viewing, Elf is considered a must-watch movie in many households. Although it hasn’t been around as long as films like The Santa Clause and Home Alone, the Will Ferrell-led comedy has left its mark on pop culture. It reemerges around Christmastime every year, attracting longtime fans and newcomers alike. So, where can you stream Elf in 2022?

‘Elf’ has become a Christmas classic since its 2003 release

Will Ferrell promoting ‘Elf’ | Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elf hit theaters in 2003, and it’s become something of a modern classic since its release date. Nearly two decades after its debut, viewers continue to watch — and quote — Buddy the Elf’s (Will Ferrell) adventure around the same time every year. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t seen Elf. It’s certainly made a name for itself, landing among movies like Home Alone and A Christmas Story on many watchlists.

And because Elf makes an entertaining addition to any holiday binge, it’s likely viewers will be diving into it again this year. So, where can they stream Elf in 2022?

Where to stream ‘Elf’ in 2022

Those hoping to stream Elf during the 2022 holiday season can find the movie on HBO Max. Anyone with a subscription can watch the film at no additional charge. They’ll also be able to access a variety of other Christmas hits, as well as cult classics like Gremlins.

Elf isn’t streaming for free on any other platforms in the U.S. However, anyone who isn’t subscribed to HBO Max can rent Elf on Amazon for $3.99. That offers a decent alternative to those who don’t want to add another streaming service to their subscription list. And the film doesn’t have a sequel, so they’ll only have to worry about renting the original.

Why ‘Elf’ never got a sequel

With Elf returning to the limelight every holiday season, it’s somewhat surprising the movie never received a sequel. Apparently, that’s because Will Ferrell decided against returning for Elf 2.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell explained why he turned down $29 million to reprise his role as Buddy the Elf: the actor couldn’t get behind the premise, which didn’t bring anything new to the table.

Ferrell explained, “I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’ And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”

On the bright side, the first movie remains as rewatchable as ever. Even if we’ll never get another adventure from Buddy the Elf, we’ll always have the original film.

