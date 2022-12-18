Classic movies like The Santa Clause and Home Alone receive a lot of fanfare during the holiday season, but they aren’t the only ones that make for ideal December viewing. One underrated holiday hit is Gremlins. And with an animated Gremlins TV series in the works at HBO Max, there’s no better time to revisit the film. So, where can you stream Gremlins and its sequel in 2022?

How many ‘Gremlins’ movies are there?

Before we dive into where you can stream Gremlins this holiday season, how many movies currently exist in the franchise? The first Gremlins debuted in 1984, introducing moviegoers to the world of the Mogwai.

The original Gremlins was followed by a sequel, dubbed Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which came out in 1990. The film continued Gizmo’s adventures with Billy (Zach Galligan), delivering another heartfelt horror comedy. And both films accumulated such a cult following that many revisit them year after year.

For those interested in watching Gremlins in 2022, read on to learn where you can stream it.

Where to stream ‘Gremlins’ in 2022

Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are currently streaming on HBO Max, so subscribers can access both movies at no additional charge. It makes sense that HBO Max is the streaming home of the cult classic, as Warner Bros. is behind the upcoming animated series. Fans can prepare for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai by returning to the franchise’s previous chapters. But what if they don’t have HBO Max?

Sadly, the Gremlins movies aren’t streaming for free on any other platform in the U.S. However, they are available to rent on Amazon. At $3.99, it’s not a bad alternative — especially if you need a recap before returning to the world of the Mogwai.

A ‘Gremlins’ TV show is currently in the works

That’s right, Gremlins fans will soon be able to reimmerse themselves in the franchise, as an animated series is coming to HBO Max. Deadline reported the news back in 2019, revealing that the show would serve as a prequel to the original films. Dubbed Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, the series will dive into Sam Wing’s backstory.

Needless to say, fans may want to refresh their memories when it comes to Gremlins. And with the movie’s holiday setting, there’s no better time than now!

