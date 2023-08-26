Every year, families around the world take a break from their daily responsibilities to go on a vacation. Everyone’s vacation looks different, and while some families prefer to head to the beach or the lake, others enjoy visiting new cities or exotic locales. The British royal family might live privileged lives, but they also enjoy a good old-fashioned family vacation. Interestingly, many high-ranking members of the royal family have their own preferences for where they like to go to get away from it all, from the Scottish countryside to the peaceful seclusion of Jordan.

Where do King Charles and Queen Camilla like to vacation?

King Charles | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla might have a whole new set of responsibilities these days, but they still take time to get away and unwind. As reported by People Magazine, the monarch and his longtime love have several places where they go on vacation, including Birkhall at Balmoral. King Charles inherited Birkhall Estate following the passing of his grandmother in 2002 and reportedly honeymooned there with Queen Camilla following their 2005 nuptials. The royal pair often spend their summers there, enjoying the seclusion and peaceful countryside views.

The two also reportedly love Highgrove House, a beautiful estate located about two hours from London. This property has been in the royal family since 1980 and has beautiful gardens, which are reportedly maintained by King Charles as a therapeutic activity. Queen Camilla has her own sacred place as well. Reportedly, the queen loves Ray Mill House, just minutes from Highgrove House. Queen Camilla purchased the property in 1996 and has since maintained it as a special gathering place for her children and grandchildren.

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy peaceful getaways

Prince William and Kate Middleton love getting away from the hustle and bustle of London, along with their three young children. People Magazine reports that they have a particular fondness for the Isles of Scilly, a private area that boasts stunning views and lots of family-friendly activities. The family also frequently visits Amner Hall, a country home that Prince William and Kate Middleton received as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth. Reportedly, Princess Kate feels most at home in Amner Hall and loves playing with the children there.

Their lesser-known vacation home is in Jordan, where Princess Kate lived for a few years as a child. The sweet family even did a series of photos during one Jordan vacation, sharing the pictures when they released their 2021 Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy visiting Africa

Meghan Markle holds Prince Archie while with Prince Harry | Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, the two still have a taste for the finer things, and when they were working royals, they carved out their own favorite vacation spots. Prince Harry has long loved Africa, in particular, Botswana. In fact, he and Meghan Markle spent the early years of their relationship getting to know each other in Botswana, where they camped out and talked about life for hours on end.

People Magazine also reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like vacationing in the Mediterranean, with Prince Harry admitting in his memoir that the two spent their honeymoon there. “Our honeymoon was a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun,” Prince Harry wrote in his book, Spare.