There are few dramas that make an impact on par with Breaking Bad, but Ozark could give the AMC series a run for its money. Perhaps that’s why it received a whopping 13 Emmy nominations in 2022. The Jason Bateman-led show kept fans on edge from its 2017 premiere all the way through to its series finale earlier this year. Those who haven’t checked out Ozark might want to see what all the hype is about. So, where can you watch Ozark — and what else do you need to know about the Emmy-nominated series?

What is ‘Ozark’ about?

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in ‘Ozark’ | Steve Dietl/Netflix

RELATED: Julia Garner Opens Up About Her Final ‘Ozark’ Scene: ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’

If this is your first time hearing about Ozark, let’s dig into what the show is about. The Netflix drama follows the Byrde family as they find themselves on the bad side of the Mexican drug cartel after a money-laundering scheme gone wrong. Marty (Jason Bateman) vows to make the cartel’s leader $500 million in five years as restitution — by moving his family to the Ozarks and laundering some more.

Unfortunately, the FBI is on Marty’s tail. And coming up with such a massive amount of money is no easy feat. Cue multiple seasons of high-stakes drama, with the Bryde family getting deeper and deeper as they scramble to survive.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for Ozark below:

“Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.”

Where to watch ‘Ozark’

RELATED: Jason Bateman Reveals His Teenage Daughter Is Watching ‘Ozark’: ‘It’s Been Weird’

If Ozark sounds up your alley, where can you watch the show? There’s only one place you’ll find it. Ozark is a Netflix original series, so the platform serves as its exclusive streaming home.

That means you’ll need a Netflix subscription to tune in. As of this writing, Ozark isn’t available on any other platform. And because Netflix rarely releases physical editions of its shows, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a DVD or Blu-ray of the entire series.

Netflix memberships begin at $9.99 per month for the basic plan, with the price increasing for standard and premium subscriptions. You can find plan details on Netflix’s website. And should you decide to get Netflix to watch Ozark, you’ll be able to binge the whole series at once.

How many seasons of ‘Ozark’ are there?

Although you’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch Ozark, you’ll be able to power through the show fairly quickly. Ozark took its final bow earlier this year, ending its run with season 4 part 2.

In its entirety, the Netflix series clocks in at 44 episodes. The first three seasons comprise 10 episodes apiece. And the fourth and final outing is 14 chapters long, offering a slightly longer send-off to the Byrdes.

Why ‘Ozark’ is definitely worth the watch

For family. For power. For revenge.



New character posters for #Ozark. pic.twitter.com/aiJUlkTS67 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 13, 2022

If you’re still on the fence about diving into Ozark, rest assured the Netflix series is well worth checking out. Those who enjoy complex, morally grey characters and unexpected twists will fall right into the Byrdes’ schemes. Ozark Season 1 starts as something of a slow burn, but once the drama truly kicks off, it’s hard to put this series down.

There are debates about whether or not Ozark Season 4 ended the show on a satisfying note. Some fans were disappointed in the Netflix series’ final episodes. However, many felt the journey to the finale was still worthwhile.

Of course, newcomers will have to decide for themselves if they enjoy Ozark.

Head to Netflix to watch all four seasons of Ozark.

RELATED: Why ‘Ozark’ Isn’t Getting a Season 5 on Netflix