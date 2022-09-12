Squid Game crashed onto the television scene with an impressive amount of fanfare in September 2021, and fans of the series are eagerly awaiting another batch of episodes. They’re also hoping the show takes home an Emmy in 2022, as it’s currently up for 14 different awards — including Outstanding Drama Series. And given the show’s popularity, it could stand a chance at winning one of the biggest prizes of the night. But for those who haven’t seen Squid Game yet, where can they go to watch the series?

What is ‘Squid Game’ about?

Lee Jung-jae in ‘Squid Game’ | Noh Juhan/Netflix

Before deciding whether you want to watch Squid Game, let’s explore what the series is about. The South Korean drama follows 456 characters — many of whom are from Seoul — as they enter a competition to win a life-changing amount of money. The catch? Losing is fatal. Only the winner will walk away alive — and once you’re committed, there’s no way out.

Needless to say, this high-stakes drama isn’t for the faint of heart. Squid Game is a dark, bloody commentary on what desperation drives people to do.

Read the Netflix synopsis for Squid Game below:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

Where to watch ‘Squid Game’

So now that you know what Squid Game is about, where can you watch the popular series? It’s only available to stream in one place. Squid Game is a Netflix original show, so it’s exclusive to the platform. That means you’ll need a subscription if you’re planning on checking it out.

Netflix memberships kick off at $9.99 per month for a basic plan, with the standard coming in at $15.49 per month and the premium costing $19.99 per month. More details are available on Netflix’s website.

Netflix doesn’t typically release physical editions of its shows and films, so finding a DVD or Blu-ray of Squid Game won’t be an option for most people. If you do sign up for Netflix to watch the show, there are only nine episodes to get through at present — so, it should be a fairly quick watch for those with time to spare.

How many seasons of ‘Squid Game’ are there?

You may need to subscribe to Netflix to watch Squid Game, but you’ll only need the platform for the span of nine episodes. The K-drama has just one season out currently. As such, it shouldn’t take long to get through.

Of course, Squid Game has been renewed for season 2, so the story will continue eventually. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the next batch of episodes will arrive. As of this writing, there’s been no announcement that season 2 is in production.

With that in mind, it could be a while before more Squid Game hits our screens.

Why ‘Squid Game’ is worth watching

? GAME-CHANGER ? #SquidGame is nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.



CONGRATS to the cast & filmmakers on breaking new ground! pic.twitter.com/dWXPFEv0pn — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 12, 2022

Now that you know where to watch Squid Game — and what kind of commitment you’re looking at — let’s discuss whether the series is worth it. Overwhelmingly, the answer seems to be yes. The show was greeted with high praise when it debuted, and it continues to collect award nominations and awards.

And with a deeply relevant societal commentary and a dark and disturbing story, it’s easy to see why people are drawn to this show. Again, it’s not for someone looking for a feel-good tale. But if you’re looking for a thought-provoking and heart-pounding series, this could be the ideal watch for you.

Stream Squid Game Season 1 on Netflix.

