Stranger Things proved a massive hit when it premiered back in 2016, and six years later, the series’ momentum hasn’t slowed. Its highly anticipated fourth season was a highlight of 2022, and it collected 13 Emmy nominations for its latest outing. Needless to say, this science-fiction hit will remain a prominent piece of pop culture. But if you still haven’t had the chance to check it out, where can you watch Stranger Things?

What is ‘Stranger Things’ about?

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ | Curtis Baker/Netflix

RELATED: How Much Did Kate Bush Make From ‘Running Up That Hill’ in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid Stranger Things discourse over the past six years, let’s dive into what the show is actually about. The story opens in Hawkins, Ind. during the 1980s, centering four middle schoolers with a passion for Dungeons & Dragons. Little do they know they’re about to fall face-first into a real-life supernatural adventure. When one of them disappears, strange occurrences start to take place in their small town, including the arrival of a girl with telekinetic powers.

Things only get weirder from there, with each season growing darker than the last. Stranger Things blends ’80s nostalgia, horror, humor, and heart — all while building on the central mystery of what’s behind the bizarre happenings in Hawkins.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 1 below:

“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one stranger little girl.”

So, does Stranger Things sound like a solid fit for you? Read on to learn where you can watch the series, how many seasons there are, and more.

Where to watch ‘Stranger Things’

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’: Millie Bobby Brown Thinks ‘It’s Ridiculous’ 1 Character Survived

If you’re hoping to see what all the Stranger Things hype is about, we know where you can watch it. The series is only available on the streaming platform that produces it: Netflix.

That’s right, Stranger Things is a Netflix original series, so you’ll need a subscription to tune in. Basic plans begin at $9.99 per month, with Netflix’s standard and premium plans clocking in at $15.49 and $19.99, respectively. To learn more about each type of membership, check out Netflix’s website.

Because Netflix doesn’t distribute its shows on other platforms, viewers won’t be able to find Stranger Things on another streaming service. And although the company has sporadically released limited-edition physical copies, DVDs and Blu-rays are not easy to come by.

That said, those who splurge on a Netflix subscription for Stranger Things can power through the current seasons fairly quickly.

How many seasons of ‘Stranger Things’ are there?

Stranger Things is currently four seasons long, so those watching for the first time can binge it fairly easily. In total, the series spans 34 episodes — though the latest season boasts movie-length installments, so those could take longer to get through.

It’s also worth noting that Stranger Things isn’t over yet. Stranger Things Season 5 will serve as the Netflix series’ last hurrah, but there’s no release date as of this writing. David Harbour guessed that the final episodes wouldn’t arrive until 2024 during an interview with GQ.

With that in mind, newcomers can wait to watch the entire series at once — or pick up the first four seasons of Stranger Things now. Either way, we think the show is well worth checking out.

Why ‘Stranger Things’ is worth checking out

she’s a 10 but she can move things with her mind. she’s an 11. pic.twitter.com/04A6feLAZW — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 23, 2022

So now that you know where to watch Stranger Things — and how big of an undertaking that is — is it worth checking out the Netflix series?

If the show’s popularity is anything to judge by, we’d recommend watching it, especially if you’re a fan of the ’80s and the supernatural. Those are two major appeals of the series, though the lovable characters and humor are just as enticing. There’s a reason so many have fallen into the world of Hawkins.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: 5 New Shows to Get Excited to Watch After ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4