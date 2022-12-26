Where to Watch ‘That ’70s Show’ Before Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Arrives on Netflix

It looks like it’s finally time to head back to TV’s favorite basement. Fans watched the gang on That ’70s Show for eight seasons as they navigated life as teenagers in 1970s Wisconsin. Now, it looks like Netflix is ready to share the story of a new generation of basement dwellers. The streaming service is set to release a That ’70s Show spinoff series called That ’90s Show in January 2023. Find out more about the upcoming spinoff and where to binge-watch the original series below.

Watch ‘That ’70s Show on Peacock

Cast of “That 70’s Show” watching KISS perform during Special Performance of KISS on the Season Opener of “That 70’s Show” at Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. | Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage

In August 1998, the hit teen sitcom That ’70s Show premiered on Fox. The 1970s period piece set in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, became an instant success. The show depicted Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Hyde (Danny Masterson), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Donna (Laura Prepon), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) navigating their teenage years. The Forman place was the primary hangout spot for the gang. So Eric’s parents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), also held significant storylines on the show.

While the original show aired from August 1998 to May 2006, the series was set from May 1976 to December 1979. The show picked up a loyal fan base during its original run. In addition, its fan base grew throughout the 2010s as That ’70s Show reruns aired on cable television. Many also watched Netflix until the show was pulled from the streaming service in late 2020.

However, Netflix couldn’t stay away from the franchise for long. The streaming service is the home of the new That ’70s Show spinoff series. While anxious fans wait for That ’90s Show to drop on January 19, 2023, they can head to Peacock to binge the original series.

The ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ comes to Netflix

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a network tried to capitalize on That ‘70s Show‘s success. In 2002, there was a short-lived spinoff that aired on Fox from January to May called That ’80s Show. The series was set in 1984 and consisted of 13 total episodes. According to IMDb, That ’80s Show and That ’70s Show took place in two different universes. The characters and storylines never overlapped. However, this will not be the case for the new That ’70s Show Netflix spinoff.

That ’70s Show fans will be thrilled to learn that the new spinoff features the same beloved Forman family. The storyline will focus on Callie Harverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. The series is set in 1995. Leia is sent to her parent’s hometown of Point Place, Wisconsin, to visit her grandparents for the summer. Therefore, Red and Kitty will also play central roles in the new spinoff series as they watch over Leia and her friends just as they once watched over Eric and the gang.

What to expect from ‘That ’90s Show’

While Kitty and Red will be the only returning main characters to That ’90s Show, fans can look forward to guest appearances from Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez. The only series regular from the original series that will not be making an appearance on That ’90s Show is Hyde. Danny Masterson was not asked to reprise his role as Hyde because, in 2020, he was formally charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003.

The returning actors have spoken a little about their parts in the new series. “I only got to do one episode,” Grace shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “It was great,” he added. “It was like going to a high school reunion, and then you go back to school.” He said he has to “hold back tears” when he saw the set again. “They recreated in exactly. It was really a cool experience,” Grace noted.