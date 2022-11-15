Where to watch the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies in order

Sorry, Pirates of the Caribbean fans, it looks like the franchise won’t be back after all — at least not with Margot Robbie as the star. The Birds of Prey actor recently revealed that her female-led Pirates movie at Disney is “dead.” Another Pirates movie was also previously announced, but that one hasn’t received updates in a few years. For now, those looking to get a fantasy swashbuckler fix will have to revisit the original Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which are available to watch in order via streaming. Here’s where to find them.

There are 5 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, plus 1 short film

The film series began with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, directed by Gore Verbinski, in 2003. Based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction, the film starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as blacksmith Will Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, the governor’s daughter. Will embarked on an adventure at sea with Jack to save Elizabeth from a band of cursed pirates.

The sequel, Dead Man’s Chest, also directed by Verbinski, arrived in 2006. This time, Jack, Elizabeth, and Will raced to find the chest with Davy Jones’ (Bill Nighy) heart inside. Closing out Verbinski’s original trilogy was At World’s End in 2007, which continued the story from Dead Man’s Chest. Will, Elizabeth, Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), and their crew set out to rescue Jack from Davy Jones’ Locker.

A fourth film, On Stranger Tides, came in 2011. This one was directed by Rob Marshall and became the only Pirates film not to feature Will and Elizabeth. Instead, Jack and his former flame, Angelica (Penélope Cruz), embark on a mission to find the Fountain of Youth.

The fifth and final main Pirates film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, launched in 2017 with directors Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning at the helm. This one saw Jack try to find the Trident of Poseidon to stop Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) from killing every pirate at sea.

Pirates of the Caribbean also featured a short film, Tales of the Code: Wedlocked, which saw two brides discover that Jack said he would marry both of them.

Where to watch the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies in order

Fans can watch all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies in release order on Disney+. Meanwhile, the 10-minute short is available on YouTube, as seen above.

Those who want to watch the films chronologically can follow the same order, as each film takes place after the previous installment. However, the short serves as a prequel to Curse of the Black Pearl, so fans should watch that first. It will fill in some blanks about how Jack sunk his boat and why his former lovers slap him. Plus, fans can find out how Cotton (David Bailie) lost his tongue.

Is there a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Margot Robbie says her female-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie is dead



'We were developing it for a while… we thought [it] would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it'



In 2020, Disney announced that Jerry Bruckheimer would produce a new Pirates story set in the same universe, with Marot Robbie in a starring role. However, Robbie told Vanity Fair in November 2022 that it fell through.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie said. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Fans shouldn’t abandon all hope, though. In 2017, Bruckheimer confirmed that Disney had a sixth Pirates movie in development (separate from Robbie’s film). Rønning reportedly signed on to direct, with Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott as writers. Bruckheimer revealed in 2020 that a draft of the movie was almost finished, but no updates came after that.

