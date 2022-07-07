Where to Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast After Season 4

TL;DR:

Many members of the Stranger Things cast are working on other projects.

Millie Bobby Brown will appear in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 next.

Fans will likely see most of the actors ahead of Stranger Things Season 5.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Stranger Things Season 4 has come and gone, and the Netflix series isn’t expected to return for its fifth and final outing until 2024. With that in mind, fans may be wondering where they can see their favorite actors next. Fortunately, most of the Stranger Things cast have plans ahead of season 5. So, where can you find them over the next couple of years?

Next projects for the ‘Stranger Things’ cast after season 4

On the heels of Stranger Things Season 4, most of the cast have new projects coming out, from other Netflix releases to feature films. Given the actors’ talent — and fame after their Stranger Things roles — that probably come as no surprise. So, when and where can fans look for them in the coming years?

According to IMDb, here’s where the actors will show up in the near future:

Millie Bobby Brown: Enola Holmes 2 Finn Wolfhard: The Legend of Ochi, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife David Harbour: Violent Night and We Have a Ghost Noah Schnapp: The Tutor Joe Keery: Cold Storage Sadie Sink: Dear Zoe Natalia Dyer: Chestnut Maya Hawke: Strangers and Asteroid City Caleb McLaughlin: Warriors Priah Ferguson: Boo! Gaten Matarazzo: Honor Society and My Father’s Dragon Charlie Heaton: No confirmed roles Joseph Quinn: Hoard Jamie Campbell Bower: True Haunting Winona Ryder: No confirmed roles Brett Gelman: Surrounded Matthew Modine: The Martini Shot and Oppenheimer Eduardo Franco: Masters of Doom

Sadly, a few stars don’t have anything planned as of this writing. Charlie Heaton, who portrays Jonathan Byer, hasn’t been announced for anything else. Winona Ryder — known for her portrayal of Joyce — also doesn’t have any projects lined up.

Probably one of the most anticipated films featuring a Stranger Things cast member also comes from Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown has had no shortage of work since debuting as Eleven. And fans can see her next in Enola Holmes 2.

The next time fans will see Millie Bobby Brown is in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’: Millie Bobby Brown Thinks ‘It’s Ridiculous’ That Hopper Survived

That’s right, Stranger Things fans can expect to see one of the series’ biggest cast members again soon — and in a Netflix series to boot.

Millie Bobby Brown has already been hard at work on Enola Holmes 2, a film that sees her playing the lead role and serving as an executive producer. In the upcoming sequel, she’ll bring the titular Enola to life once more. And fans can anticipate additional mysteries in her future, as well as more entertaining scenes with colleagues like Henry Cavill. Enola Holmes 2 has been confirmed for a 2022 release, although Netflix hasn’t announced a specific premiere date just yet.

Of course, Brown isn’t the only actor we’ll see again before Stranger Things Season 5 premieres. Many of the projects from the list above will come out before the final episodes arrive. Hopefully, they’ll hold us over as we wait for them.

We’ll see a lot of the ‘Stranger Things’ cast before season 5

With early estimates from the Stranger Things cast and crew placing season 5’s release date in 2024, viewers can expect to see more than Millie Bobby Brown before the final outing premieres.

Finn Wolfhard’s big sequel — Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 — hits theaters in 2023. That means fans we’ll see the actor who plays Mike again, and he’ll have more supernatural shenanigans to deal with.

David Harbour’s film, Violent Night, is also in post-production and slated for a 2022 release. Sadie Sink’s Dear Zoe and Gaten Matarazzo’s Honor Society will come out this year as well.

Meanwhile, Enola Holmes 2 is just one of Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming projects. She’ll also appear in Damsel in 2023. And she’s been cast in the Duffer Brothers’ new Netflix project, The Electric State, which Digital Spy reports will start production this fall.

Needless to say, fans will get their fill of the Stranger Things cast during the break between seasons 4 and 5 — even if they aren’t in Hawkins. And we can always revisit them there as well.

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Already Knows Hopper’s Ending — ‘It’s Quite Moving’