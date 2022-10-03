Where to Watch ‘The Love Boat’ Ahead of CBS’ Romantic Reality Series, ‘The Real Love Boat’

The Real Love Boat is about to set sail. CBS’ new reality show puts a real-life spin on the hit 1970s and ’80s romantic comedy series, The Love Boat, by helping singles find love aboard a cruise ship. Does that make you feel nostalgic for the original? Whether you’re new to The Love Boat or want to relive all its amazing memories, here’s where to watch the classic show.

What is the original ‘Love Boat’ about?

The Love Boat premiered on ABC in 1977 and ran until 1986. It took place on a cruise ship known as the MS Pacific Princess — and yes, real cruise ships with real passengers were used to film the series! The Love Boat starred Gavin MacLeod as Captain Stubing. He and his crew, including purser Burl “Gopher” Smith (Fred Grandy), bartender Isaac Washington (Ted Lange), Dr. Adam “Doc” Bricker (Bernie Kopell), and cruise director Julie McCoy (Lauren Tewes), often witnessed passengers having romantic and comedic adventures.

While The Love Boat had some plotlines about the crew, the real focus was the cruise ship’s passengers, mostly played by famous guest actors. Some of the most notable guest stars included Betty White, Marion Ross, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, and Debbie Reynolds. These stars contributed to making The Love Boat one of the highest-rated primetime TV shows.

As IMDb notes, The Love Boat was ultimately canceled after 10 seasons due to a drop in ratings. However, a TV reunion film called The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage arrived on CBS n 1990. A sequel series titled Love Boat: The Next Wave also briefly aired on UPN in 1998.

Where can you watch ‘The Love Boat’? Is it on Netflix?

Over the years, many fans of The Love Boat have enjoyed watching the old episodes. But where can the show be found today? All episodes of The Love Boat, except the original pilot, are available to watch on CBS’ own streaming service, Paramount+. Fans will need a subscription to access the show, although Paramount+ does offer a one-week free trial. After that, the essential plan (limited ads) costs $4.99/month, and the premium plan (no ads and download capability) costs $9.99/month. Other streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu do not have The Love Boat in their libraries.

CBS’ reality show puts a spin on the original romantic comedy series

The Real Love Boat, which begins on Wednesday, takes the romantic charm of the original series and applies it to real-life scenarios. Married couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host the reality show, while the bartender (Ezra Freeman), the captain (Paolo Arrigo), and the cruise director (Matt Mitcham) serve as matchmakers for 12 singles.

As the cast members pair off, they must complete various chemistry and compatibility challenges. Those who don’t make the cut will be left behind in the Sail Away Ceremony each week. New singles will also come aboard each week as the cruise ship stops at ports in Santorini, Rome, Barcelona, and other stunning locations.

The Real Love Boat premieres on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with new episodes airing weekly. New episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

