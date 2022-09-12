Where to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Outstanding Comedy Nominee at the Emmys 2022

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back at the Emmys for a fourth year in 2022. This time, it’s competing in 12 categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series. So, what is it about Mrs. Maisel that keeps her show among the Emmy nominees? If you’re ready to see what all the hype is about, read on to learn where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus more on its Emmys history and future episodes.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 | Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

What is ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ about?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes place in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in New York who wants to help her husband break into comedy. However, Midge soon discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy herself. Much to the dismay of her parents, she pursues a career in comedy alongside budding talent manager Susie (Alex Borstein). The series follows Midge’s zany adventures and romances as she moves up in the comedy world.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. (Yes, the couple behind Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life!) Fans of the Palladinos’ quick wit and pop culture references will love Mrs. Maisel.

Where to watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Seasons 1 through 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, so fans can only watch with a subscription. Luckily, Prime Video has a 30-day free trial, which could give enough time to binge all four seasons, depending on one’s dedication to the cause. Beyond that, a subscription costs $15 a month and includes access to Mrs. Maisel, as well as other popular exclusives like The Wheel of Time, Bosch, and Carnival Row.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has 20 Emmy wins and 66 total nominations

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been recognized by the Television Academy 66 times in total. It has 20 Emmy wins so far. According to the show’s Emmys page, it was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series four times and won once in 2018. Brosnahan was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in the same years and won in 2018. Meanwhile, Borstein won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice.

Mrs. Maisel received 12 nominations in 2022, many for behind-the-scenes work like costuming, makeup, hairstyling, and production design. Borstein and Brosnahan represent the show in acting categories, as well as Tony Shalhoub, who received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

‘Mrs. Maisel’ will end with season 5

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Season 4 premiers on February 18. The series has won 20 Emmy Awards, 5 SAG Awards, and a Peabody Award. pic.twitter.com/t9Bw2Kawr5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2022

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have one more chance to take over the Emmys with season 5, its final installment. The last season was announced in February.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. … I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

