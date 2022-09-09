Which Seasons of ‘The Voice’ Was Gwen Stefani on? Did She Ever Win?

For many musicians, a coaching position on The Voice is a huge honor, as it shows they have enough industry experience to pass their knowledge on to aspiring artists. Gwen Stefani has now received that honor a handful of times, and it seems she’ll always have a place in the singing competition. The former No Doubt singer returns to The Voice once again this year; here’s a rundown of all the seasons Gwen Stefani has coached so far.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 coach Gwen Stefani | Vijat Mohindra/NBC

How many seasons was Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’?

Stefani’s off-and-on coaching position began with The Voice Season 7 in 2014. She didn’t have any artists in the finale that year, but it was still a monumental season for Stefani on a personal level — that’s when she met her now-husband, fellow coach Blake Shelton. Unlike Shelton, though, Stefani did not join The Voice’s coaching roster permanently. She was replaced by returning coach Christina Aguilera in season 8.

Stefani got a second chance at coaching on The Voice Season 9. She fared slightly better this season, as team member Jeffery Austin made it to the finale and came in fourth place. The “Don’t Speak” singer rotated again with Christina Aguilera in season 10, although Stefani served as a Battle Advisor for Team Blake that season.

Stefani returned once again in season 12. This time, she took over for Miley Cyrus. She then started her longest hiatus from The Voice, not returning until season 17. The reason for her absence wasn’t clear, but she told Extra before season 12 that she wanted to focus on her music. That was the case once again when Stefani took off season 18 to perform her Las Vegas residency in 2020. She came back one more time to coach season 19.

Gwen Stefani has 1 win under her belt

Stefani’s latest run on The Voice turned out to be her best one yet. In season 19, the coach took home her first win with Carter Rubin, the youngest male winner in The Voice U.S. history (15 years old). Shelton, who was Stefani’s fiancé at the time, came in second place with his team member, Jim Ranger.

“I just feel so excited for Carter because he’s the first male at 15 to win The Voice,” Stefani told ET Canada, as seen above. “And this is my first win. I think what has amazed me most is I have a child … around his age. The way that he can compose himself enough to make a vocal performance that is so in control and so emotional and so in the moment, it amazes me as an artist myself.”

Gwen Stefani returns to ‘The Voice’ Season 22, facing off against husband Blake Shelton

Stefani will have a chance at another win during The Voice Season 22. She’s back once again this season alongside Shelton, John Legend, and newcomer coach Camila Cabello. Season 22 marks the first time Stefani and Shelton will go head-to-head as a married couple, which should make for plenty of laughs and interesting moments.

Speaking to NBC Insider, Stefani said working with her husband has been “flawless” so far, but also “surreal.”

“Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship,” Stefani shared. “It was just kinda easy and flawless and normal. It just feels like we’re anywhere else we’d be together. And I have a lot of fun with him here.”

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

