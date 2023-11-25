Kody Brown has only one wife, and now only two sister wives have relationships with each other. Christine and Janelle maintain a friendship. The others do not.

When Sister Wives began, the Brown family insisted that they wanted to show the world how polygamy worked for them. All of the adult family members insisted that their plural family operated more efficiently than a traditional family. They also claimed that the “sisterhood” of the plural marriage was just as important as their individual romantic relationships with Kody Brown. Eighteen seasons later, the plural family no longer exists, but do the sister wives maintain relationships with each other? The answer is complicated.

Janelle and Christine Brown developed an unlikely friendship

While none of the sister wives were really friends in a traditional sense when they lived as a plural family, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown have developed a close relationship now that they are no longer competing for the affection of the same man. Christine and Janelle work together and frequently visit with each other despite living hours apart.

Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle and Christine have formed a seemingly unlikely alliance. Still, they are not interested in bringing their former sister wives, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, into it. Christine has made several snarky comments regarding Meri and Robyn in recent months, indicating that she is not interested in being remotely friendly with either. Janelle has been more diplomatic, stating she has nothing in common with either woman. At this time, she isn’t interested in seeking out their friendship. At least one of them seems OK with that, too.

Meri Brown doesn’t appear to be in contact with any of her former sister wives

Meri Brown was the last to leave Kody Brown behind. She is also the sister wife with the largest social network and closest relationships outside of the Brown family. That social network seems to be sustaining her just fine these days. In 2023, Meri does not appear to have any relationship with the three women she spent decades in a plural marriage with.

While Meri Brown repeatedly tried to defend and befriend Robyn Brown, the small business owner appeared to grow tired of Robyn as season 18 of the series stretched on. It makes sense that she would grow tired of her. Not only did Robyn make no effort to reach out to Meri, but she seemed to expect Meri to remain in a loveless relationship for her benefit. Since leaving Utah, Meri doesn’t appear to have any tie to Robyn.

Meri also doesn’t interact with Janelle or Christine Brown any longer either. However, she appears to maintain a relationship with some of Janelle’s sons and a few of Christine Brown’s daughters. The lack of interaction appears to suit Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown just fine.