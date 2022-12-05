‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained

There’s just one episode of The White Lotus Season 2 left, and this week’s installment set the stage for an intense finale without giving much insight into who dies. Fans will have their theories after The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, but this week’s chapter ramped up the intensity on every front. Because of that, it’s hard to tell who will snap and why. But the ending of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 proves there’s at least one major conspiracy happening this season. Whether it turns fatal is another story.

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, “Abductions.”]

Stefano Gianino, Tom Hollander, and Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Ethan gets paranoid in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 6

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, titled “Abductions,” opens with Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza). That’s probably fitting, as much of this week’s chapter focuses on their relationship.

Things have gotten worse and worse between the pair since they arrived at the White Lotus, and they confront that fact during the opening moments of “Abductions.” Harper flat-out accuses Ethan of not being attracted to her. And he doesn’t deny it, even if he insists that he loves her.

His love may be turning into something dangerous, too. Ethan tells Cameron (Theo James) that Harper doesn’t believe him, and his old friend offers to speak to his wife. However, Ethan suspects they do more than talk when they go up to their rooms. It’s unclear if his hunch is correct or simple paranoia. Either way, he’s convinced there’s something going on between Cameron and his wife. And his anger is mounting, threatening to boil over during The White Lotus Season 2 finale.

Of course, Ethan’s rage isn’t the only thing signaling danger ahead of the last episode. Lucia (Simona Tabasco) finds herself in a worsening predicament this week, and she’s poised to drag Albie (Adam DiMarco) and his family into it.

Lucia’s in danger, and the Di Grasso family may get dragged into it

That’s right, Lucia continues to be in trouble during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6. And her situation is becoming more and more obvious to the people around her.

The man who’s threatening her — who seems to be her pimp — follows the Di Grasso family on their trip to find their Sicilian relatives. His presence becomes such a problem that she leaves the Di Grassos to go with him. Both Albie and Dominic (Michael Imperioli) protest, and even Bert (F. Murray Abraham) tells her not to leave. The whole scene is ominous, and it raises Lucia’s chances of dying during the finale.

The Di Grasso family doesn’t have much luck after losing Lucia, either, as their long-lost relatives want nothing to do with them. They get chased off of their cousins’ property, with an older woman cursing them. Hopefully, that curse doesn’t foreshadow a dark fate for the trio.

Nearly everyone seems to be in trouble heading into The White Lotus Season 2 finale. However, two characters share a happy moment during “Abductions.”

White Lotus manager Valentina gets a birthday surprise

The White Lotus guests may face problems throughout season 2 episode 6, but hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) gets a pleasant surprise this week. Although her advances toward her receptionist don’t go as planned, she winds up getting with Mia (Beatrice Grannò) — a surprising birthday gift given her hostility toward Lucia and Mia earlier.

Mia learns that Valentina has never been with a woman, and she offers to change that. Fortunately, Mia seems far more into their fling than her affair with the piano player. Whether their interest in one another will last is another story. But the two definitely stole the show during this week’s White Lotus.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending, explained: Is Tanya about to be betrayed?

Perhaps the biggest development from The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 takes place during its ending. Fans have been worried about Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) for some time, and it seems their concerns are warranted. The final moments of “Abductions” find Tanya navigating a party at Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) villa. And with Quentin setting her up with Niccolo (Stefano Gianino), a man from the Italian mob, one has to start questioning his motives.

They become clear when Tanya grabs a framed photo, which depicts two men wearing cowboy hats. The consensus among fans is that Quentin is the “gay cowboy” Greg (Jon Gries) referenced earlier in the season. With Jack (Leo Woodall) drunkenly revealing that his “uncle” is broke, it seems likely Greg and Quentin are working together to steal Tanya’s money. Perhaps having Tanya cheat on her husband will negate the prenup Greg signed. And she and Nicolo begin moving toward that end as “Abductions” closes.

One thing’s for sure: it certainly seems like Jack had orders to keep Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) away from the villa the evening of the party. We’ll learn more about what’s happening with Tanya’s dubious new friends when the final episode of season 2 arrives.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale airs on HBO on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

