‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: Trouble in Paradise

The White Lotus Season 2 is rapidly approaching its finale, and that means viewers should brace themselves for a character death or two. The HBO show’s sophomore season features no shortage of toxic relationships. And it looks like there will be some trouble in paradise when The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 makes its debut.

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-5.]

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and they also hit HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. That means the next chapter is slated to arrive on Dec. 4. The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “Abductions,” which doesn’t bode well for the characters — and could tie into the deaths that will take place later on.

The title isn’t the only hint that this week’s installment will feature some major developments, either. “Abductions” marks the last episode of The White Lotus Season 2 before its finale on Dec. 11. And after last week’s cliffhanger, things are likely to get pretty intense.

‘That’s Amore’ ends on a disturbing cliffhanger

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5, “That’s Amore,” set the stage for some explosive confrontations in the last two chapters. With tensions between Ethan (Will Sharpe), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Cameron (Theo James) rising, the relationship drama is about to boil over. The same goes for the budding romance between Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco),

More disturbing, though, is the end of episode 5, which sees Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) making a shocking discovery. She walks in on Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex — despite referring to one another as uncle and nephew. Something darker may be happening at Quentin’s villa, and Tanya and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) may find themselves wrapped up in it.

And the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sees Tanya trying to warn Portia about Jack. It also teases trouble for the other couples at the Italian resort. It looks like the coming chapter will set the stage for a seriously explosive finale.

‘Th White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 6 preview teases trouble in paradise

That’s right, the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 suggests relationship upheaval this week. To start, Ethan and Harper are getting brutally honest with one another. Their relationship is gradually deteriorating as this outing continues, and Harper calls out their lack of sexual attraction in the first look at “Abductions.”

Tanya also tells Portia to “slow down” with Jack, a warning that likely stems from what she witnessed between Jack and Quentin. However, it doesn’t look like Tanya will warn Portia about her new love interest outright. That could prove a problem, as Portia doesn’t trust her boss — and she may not listen to what she has to say.

Albie and Lucia also spend more time together in “Abductions,” with the latter hilariously accompanying him on a family trip. Albie doesn’t know that Lucia and his dad were together, but that may come out soon enough. And they’ve got bigger problems this week, as the man who’s after Lucia seems to have followed them.

Finally, tensions between Cameron and Ethan are heating up — and we could see the fallout of that in the finale. We’ll have to keep watching to learn if they’re the ones who die. At this rate, it could be anyone.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 airs on Sunday, Dec. 4.

