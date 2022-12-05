‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All

It feels like The White Lotus Season 2 just premiered, but its finale airs next week. The last episode of this outing promises to reveal all. The HBO series has raised a number of questions throughout its sophomore season. Fans are eager to know who dies, but they also want to know how the core relationships turn out. Needless to say, they’ll be happy to get answers from The White Lotus Season 2 finale. And the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 teases multiple confrontations.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

Simona Tabasco and Adam DiMarco in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and they drop on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well. That means The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 is slated to arrive on Sunday, Dec. 11. And with a title like “Byg,” it’s hard to guess what’s coming.

Still, the preview offers some insight into what will unfold during The White Lotus Season 2 finale. And the developments from the second season’s penultimate episode also allow us to speculate. After all, there are some major happenings during “Abductions.”

‘Abductions’ set the stage for betrayals during the finale

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sends tensions boiling over ahead of the finale, setting the stage for multiple confrontations that could end fatally.

In particular, “Abductions” lights a fire in Ethan (Will Sharpe), who, until now, has felt like a voice of reason throughout season 2. However, his paranoia about Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) sleeping together may push him to make impulsive decisions. In fact, the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 confirms it will.

The man Lucia (Simona Tabasco) owes money is also becoming increasingly angry, and that could be bad news. It’s not just dangerous for Lucia, but the Di Grasso family may find themselves wrapped up in the drama. It’s questionable whether Albie (Adam DiMarco) or Dominic (Michael Imperioli) could hold their own against her pursuant. Needless to say, that situation could end in tragedy.

Finally, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) may face betrayal during The White Lotus Season 2 finale, as the end of episode 6 sets up such a twist. After Quentin (Tom Hollander) introduces Tanya to an Italian mobster named Niccolo (Stefano Gianino), the man comes on to her. And just before they get physical, Tanya discovers a framed photo of two men in cowboy hats — presumably Quentin and Greg (Jon Gries). With Quentin being broke and Greg acting suspiciously, it seems likely the pair will betray Tanya for money.

With so much happening, The White Lotus Season 2 finale should be an interesting one. What does the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 tell us about the ending?

The preview for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 promises several confrontations

The preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 expands upon the developments from episode 6, with Ethan growing increasingly more agitated. He even punches Cameron in the footage, so it’s possible he’ll be responsible for the finale’s big death. Of course, he could just as easily be the one approaching his end. We’ll have to wait and see how his character arc unfolds.

Things also get sketchier at Quentin’s villa, as Tanya asks her new friends where Portia is. And Portia seems to be catching on to their dubious behavior. “I feel like something bad is happening,” she tells someone on the phone. She later demands to return to the villa. Hopefully, she’ll make it there in time to save Tanya (and herself) from a terrible fate.

Finally, Albie wants to take a stand on Lucia’s behalf, but Dominic seems against the interference. It looks as though Albie will learn about Lucia’s history with his father during the finale. It should be interesting to see whether the information changes his feelings for her — and his commitment to helping her.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale airs on HBO on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

