‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Cameron Dies (So Far)

The White Lotus Season 2 is keeping fans on their toes when it comes to who dies, but the first three episodes hint at where this deadly Italian getaway is headed. As the latest outing unfolds, fans get more and more clues about which White Lotus characters are most likely to die. And Cameron (Theo James) is making a lot of enemies in The White Lotus Season 2 — enough to make him a top contender.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Theo James in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Daphne is alone when ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 opens

Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), discovers a body when The White Lotus Season 2 opens. And she’s by herself for most of the first scene, leaving viewers to wonder what became of her husband and his guests. Daphne and Cameron seem inseparable when season 2 starts — though episode 3 sheds light on the reality of their relationship — so it’s strange to see Daphne sunbathing and swimming alone.

It’s possible the two have a falling out over the course of their trip. But given their relationship issues — and some of the ominous stuff Daphne says –it’s possible their vacation will end in a deadly altercation.

Daphne and Cameron are having relationship problems

It’s worth noting that Daphne and Cameron are having relationship issues, a fact revealed during The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3. Daphne’s excursion to Noto sees her opening up to Harper (Aubrey Plaza) about the games she and her husband play with one another. And Daphne knows that Cameron cheats on her, even if she claims she isn’t “a victim.”

Seeing this new side of Daphne makes us think that she’s got more resentment toward her husband than she’s letting on. If she discovers that he cheated again, things could turn violent. After all, Daphne does make an offhand comment about spouses murdering each other in The White Lotus Episode 1…

Perhaps that moment foreshadows what’s to come.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 hints at money problems for Cameron

In addition to having relationship issues, Cameron also appears to be struggling financially. He may talk a big game in front of other people, but he’s a little too eager to have Ethan (Will Sharpe) invest in his company. On top of that, the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 sees him shorting Lucia (Simona Tabasco) for the drugs and sex. Clearly, something’s going on — and it could get Cameron into serious trouble.

It’s unclear if Daphne knows about Cameron’s money struggles, but she could have a motive for murder if she finds out. Ethan or Lucia could seek revenge as well. After all, Cameron dragged both of them into his mess.

Ethan and Harper both have reason to hate Cameron

As mentioned above, Ethan may feel betrayed by Cameron if he learns of his financial situation. And that’s not the only reason he has to be angry with his friend. Cameron pushed Ethan to cheat on his wife, something that could put a stake in his marriage — even if Ethan did reject Mia’s (Beatrice Grannò) advances in the end.

If that happens, Ethan and Cameron could get into an argument. And on The White Lotus, such confrontations sometimes get violent. Harper also has plenty of reasons to dislike Cameron. Perhaps the trio will get into it, explaining why Daphne is on her own during the premiere. (It could also explain why multiple bodies are found…)

Could Lucia seek revenge in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2?

With Cameron promising to short Lucia after their evening together, it’s possible she’ll seek revenge before The White Lotus Season 2 is through. It’s hard to envision her going as far as murder, but anything’s possible. And even if she doesn’t kill Cameron outright, she may give Daphne a reason to.

More likely than Lucia taking Cameron’s life is her telling his wife about their time together. It’s the perfect way to get back at him — and it could lead to more dire consequences later on.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air every Sunday on HBO.

