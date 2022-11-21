‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Harper Dies (So Far)

We’re officially entering the latter half of The White Lotus Season 2, and that means we’re closer to learning who dies during their trip to Sicily. Nearly every character is a contender, with the exception of Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). Even Harper (Aubrey Plaza) could perish during The White Lotus Season 2. In fact, these clues hint that she will.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-4.]

Aubrey Plaza in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Daphne talks about spousal murder during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, which means the bodies found at the beginning could belong to a married couple.

Of all the relationships that could end in violence, Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) and Harper’s seems the least likely to do so. However, anything’s possible in The White Lotus. And Ethan has given Harper a reason to be upset with him, an issue that could escalate to full-on fighting by the end of the season. It seems like a stretch that they’d get physical with one another, but accidents do happen…

Cameron has his eye on Harper in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Cameron Dies (So Far)

Although Ethan seems unlikely to kill Harper in The White Lotus Season 2, Cameron (Theo James) is definitely the type to lose his cool during a confrontation. And he’s had his eye on Harper since the latest outing started, stripping off his clothes in her room and grabbing her foot in the ocean. He also claims that he dislikes her — and his motive for inviting Harper and Ethan to Italy isn’t exactly kind-hearted.

If Harper and Cameron ever get honest with one another, the situation could turn violent. Cameron may turn on Harper and Ethan later on. If nothing else, it would explain why multiple bodies were found.

Bert’s Hades and Persephone tale may foreshadow Harper’s fate

Aubrey Plaza and Theo James in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Portia Dies (So Far)

During one of the Di Grasso family outings in The White Lotus Season 2, Bert (F. Murray Abraham) recounts the tale of Hades and Persephone. And fans on Reddit don’t think it’s a coincidence that Cameron tries to pull Harper underwater right after. It’s quite similar to the way Hades drags Persephone to the Underworld. It could foreshadow Harper’s fate later on, especially if she dies at Cameron’s hand.

Daphne alludes to backstabbing in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 4

Tensions seem to be highest between Harper and Cameron in The White Lotus Season 2, but Daphne talks about women backstabbing one another in episode 4. Her conversation with Harper takes on an oddly dark tone as she wonders if they can trust each other. Needless to say, this may foreshadow a fight between Daphne and Harper on the horizon.

Perhaps one of the women feeling wronged will lead to unexpectedly dire consequences. It’s even possible that both Daphne and Cameron will turn on Harper in the end. We’ll have to keep watching for more red flags from the couple. But it’s starting to feel like Harper is surrounded by enemies.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 debut every Sunday on HBO.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Ethan Dies (So Far)