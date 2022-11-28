‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Lucia Dies (So Far)

The White Lotus Season 2 is getting more and more intense as the guests at Sicily’s White Lotus resort continue their vacations — which viewers know will end in multiple deaths. Who will die in The White Lotus Season 2 remains a mystery. However, these clues suggest that Lucia will be one of The White Lotus Season 2’s major casualties.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-5.]

Simona Tabasco in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus Season 1 made a statement about wealth and privilege through Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) death, and season 2 could offer similary commentary if Lucia dies. The show highlights how the wealthy face fewer consequences than the working class. And Lucia’s death could become an example of that, especially if she dies at the hands of one of the rich men she sleeps with.

With season 2 focusing so much on sex and marriage, Lucia’s death would also give the HBO series a chance to talk about sex work. It’s already raised the topic with Lucia and Mia’s (Beatrice Grannò) storyline, and it could delve deeper in the face of tragedy.

If Mia is with her friend, it makes sense there would be 2 bodies

Speaking of Mia, she could be the other body found during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere. Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) mentions that more than one person is dead. And given that Lucia and Mia are rarely seen without one another, it makes sense they’d be The White Lotus Season 2’s casualties.

Although the pair seemed unlikely contenders at the beginning of this outing, a recent change in guest status makes a cruel fate that much more likely.

Lucia has technically become a hotel guest

When bodies are discovered at the beginning of The White Lotus Season 2, Valentina says they’re guests — a statement that made viewers write off Lucia and Mia as possible victims. However, the pair gains guest entry to the White Lotus after their tryst with Dominic (Michael Imperioli). That’s an important development, as it makes their deaths a possibility. And after recent events, they certainly seem like contenders.

Lucia talks about punishment in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 4

Perhaps the most ominous sign that Lucia will die during The White Lotus Season 2 crops up in episode 4. After sleeping with Cameron (Theo James), she tells Mia she’s going to be punished. “All whores are punished in the end,” she laments. And although this is just her guilt talking, it may foreshadow what’s to come.

Both girls also find paintings looming over them in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, offering an ominous sense that somene is watching them. The show could intentionally be misleading us. However, given how many enemies Lucia and Mia have made, it’s just as likely it’s building to their demise.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 is leaving Lucia with a number of enemies

If The White Lotus Season 2’s deaths are the result of murder, Lucia seems a likely victim — if only because she’s made numerous enemies throughout the first five episodes.

To start, Lucia’s officially on Dominic’s bad side. She could easily blackmail him with their time together, threatening his relationship with his wife and kids. Additionally, she’s sleeping with Albie (Adam DiMarco). And Dominic makes his displeasure over this clear in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5. It’s possible he’ll go to great lengths to save his son, and that could lead to violence.

Lucia also crosses Theo in recent episodes of The White Lotus, sleeping with him for money — and confronting him when he doesn’t pay her. Theo raged at her during season 2’s fifth installment, and it’s possible things could escalate. If that happens, Theo — or even Daphne (Meghann Fahy) may hurt Lucia.

Finally, Lucia admits she owes someone money in episode 5. And that person threatens her at the very end. We don’t know too much about this situation, but it could be this man who kills Lucia rather than the hotel guests. There’s only one way to find out.

