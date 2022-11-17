‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Portia Dies (So Far)

The White Lotus is approaching the back half of its second season, and that means we’re getting closer to the HBO show’s big reveal. Thanks to season 2’s premiere, we know someone staying at the White Lotus resort in Sicily will die — multiple people, if Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) words prove true. And several clues suggest Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) could perish in The White Lotus Season 2. Here’s the evidence hinting at her death so far.

The White Lotus Season 1 commented on privilege with its big death, and the second outing could do the same through Portia. Although Portia isn’t working at the hotel like Armond (Murray Bartlett), she’s there to assist Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). And from what we’ve seen, it’s a pretty miserable gig.

It’d be even more tragic if Portia were to perish because of the job she’s been complaining about all season. But it would say something about what rich vacationers like Tanya and Greg (John Gries) — or even Albie (Adam DiMarco) — can get away with. After all, if one of them winds up killing Portia, they might not face consequences for their actions. Like Shane (Jake Lacy), they’d probably head home with little punishment or guilt.

Greg is unusually angry about Portia being around

In addition to Portia holding less power than some of the guests she’s spending time with, Greg is incredibly angry to see her during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere. He tells Tanya that he wants her undivided attention. However, his actions don’t align with his words.

Greg seems less and less interested in Tanya, but White Lotus fans believe he may be planning to steal her money. Whether that’s through divorce or murder is anybody’s guess. But Portia — who likely has access to Tanya’s accounting — would serve as an obstacle and witness to such crimes.

Needless to say, Portia may find herself wrapped up in some dangerous business with Greg. If he is planning to kill Tanya, he could simply do away with both of them. And even if his plans are less dastardly than that, he could get violent if caught.

Albie’s ‘nice guy’ vibes are unnerving in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Portia spends much of The White Lotus Season 2 getting to know Albie, but there’s something unnerving about their relationship with one another. It’s possible Albie isn’t the “nice guy” he’s led Portia to believe. And she could learn that the hard way, especially if he takes her advice to be more “aggressive” too far.

After Albie kisses Portia in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3, he appears surprised — and a little offended — that she doesn’t respond enthusiastically. The notion that she might not want to kiss him doesn’t seem to cross his mind. That suggests he’s less of a gentleman than he’s let on. And looking at the men who raised him, it wouldn’t be surprising if Albie feels some entitlement around women.

As such, Albie could get pushy — or even violent — if Portia rejects him. It’s not hard to imagine an encounter like that turning deadly. And such a scenario would offer commentary on the dangers of rejecting men’s advances, tying into what many women experience in real life.

The Di Grasso men keep telling tragic tales to Portia — could it be foreshadowing?

Thanks to her budding friendship with Albie, Portia spends time with the Di Grasso men during The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 2 and 3. In both installments, Bert (F. Murray Abraham) tells a story that ends tragically for a woman. During “Italian Dream,” he recounts how Hades raped and kidnapped Persephone. And in “Bull Elephants,” he talks about a woman dying in an explosion during The Godfather.

It could be coincidental that he recounts such violent stories to Portia, but these tales may foreshadow her fate in The White Lotus Season 2. Perhaps she should take Bert’s stories as a sign to steer clear of men. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like that will happen.

New episodes of The White Lotus debut every Sunday on HBO.

