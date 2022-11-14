‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Tanya Dies (So Far)

The White Lotus Season 2 presents the same central mystery as the first outing, revealing that someone at the resort has died — then bringing us back a week to show how it all plays out. As such, viewers are guessing who dies during the HBO show’s latest batch of episodes. With multiple bodies, several guests won’t make it out of their vacation alive. And these clues suggest Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) could be one of the characters to perish before The White Lotus Season 2 is through.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Greg is hiding something big from Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Tanya travels to the White Lotus resort in Sicily to spend time with Greg (Jon Gries), the man she married after the events of The White Lotus Season 1. Season 2 reveals that their relationship is on thin ice. Greg seems annoyed with Tanya at every turn, and he’s also hiding something from her. He takes private phone calls in the first two episodes, and he assures the person on the other line that Tanya isn’t aware of whatever he’s up to.

It’s possible Greg is just cheating on his wife — or planning to leave her — as his record with marriages isn’t stellar. Still, other clues from their interactions suggest there might be more to Greg’s behavior. In fact, his unhappiness with Tanya could be a sign he’s planning to kill her.

‘The White Lotus’ keeps bringing up Greg and Tanya’s prenup

Greg’s secrets alone don’t prove he wants to kill Tanya, but The White Lotus Season 2 keeps reminding us that he signed a prenup before marrying her. That detail is likely to prove important later on. And if Greg wants to steal Tanya’s money, doing away with the prenup and killing her would be one way to go about it.

In The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3, Tanya even offers to get rid of the prenup — and Greg considers the idea. He suggests they talk about it when he returns to Italy. And the whole conversation is sending up red flags, especially after his reaction to Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) in the premiere.

Greg’s reaction to Portia is a bit over the top

Perhaps the most disturbing part of Tanya and Greg’s relationship in The White Lotus Season 2 is the latter’s reaction to Portia. Tanya’s assistant accompanies her to Sicily, and Greg becomes enraged at her presence. His response is so bad that Tanya banishes Portia to her room. And one has to wonder why Greg cares if Tanya’s assistant is around during their vacation.

The White Lotus fans on Reddit believe Greg is worried about having a witness when he tries to kill his wife. Portia could become an obstacle to getting what he wants. And sadly, that might explain why multiple bodies were found at the resort — though we’re hoping it doesn’t come to that.

Tanya gets a worrisome reaction from the tarot card reader she summons

When Greg is temporarily called away from Italy in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3, Tanya consults a tarot card reader for help. The fortune teller informs Tanya that Greg is deceiving her and that there’s another beautiful woman in the picture. And right before Tanya kicks her out, the other woman acts surprised and begins muttering under her breath.

It’s an ominous response to get from someone looking into your future, and it may foreshadow something worse than betrayal in Tanya’s. We’ll be watching to see if any other clues tease a grim fate for Jennifer Coolidge’s character.

New episodes of The White Lotus air every Sunday on HBO.

