‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Fan Theory Suggests Cameron Wants to ‘Blackmail’ Harper

TL;DR:

Cameron wants something from Harper and Ethan in The White Lotus Season 2.

One fan theory suggests Cameron plans to “blackmail” Harper into helping him.

If this theory proves true, it could explain who dies in The White Lotus Season 2.

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 presents a number of mysteries during its premiere, and one centers on Cameron (Theo James). Cameron asks his college friend Ethan (Will Sharpe) and his girlfriend, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), to accompany him on a vacation to Italy. Ethan and Harper suspect there’s a reason Cameron has brought them to the White Lotus, and fans have a theory about what it is. Given that Harper is an employment lawyer, Cameron might be dealing with a claim. And some viewers think he’ll “blackmail” her for help.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, “Ciao.”]

Tensions between Cameron and Harper are high in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Trying to eat over here, thanks.



Check out an exclusive image from the next episode of #TheWhiteLotus, streaming Sunday night on @hbomax. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/NJUqZ9ou22 — HBO (@HBO) November 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Daphne’s Opening Scene May Contain Clues About Who Dies

Tensions are already high after one episode of The White Lotus Season 2, and they promise to stay that way between Cameron and Harper. The two are polar opposites, with Cameron sinking into his privilege while Harper prides herself on staying up to date with social issues and current events.

Cameron also owns a company, while Harper offers legal assistance to employees whose bosses have wronged them. That fact is fueling a fan theory about the characters in The White Lotus Season 2. Some believe Cameron invited Ethan and Harper on this trip because of the latter’s profession. And to be fair, it’s a pretty solid guess.

A fan theory suggests Cameron plans to ‘blackmail’ Harper for help

In a Reddit thread discussing the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, fans suggested Cameron may be trying to get to Harper by reconnecting with his college friend.

Cameron mentions that his company has dealt with legal issues during “Ciao,” and viewers are convinced he’s facing problems currently. He may be hoping that Harper can get them dropped. And some think he’ll resort to blackmail to get what he wants.

“My prediction is that someone in the group of two couples is going to end up dead,” one Redditor wrote. “The reason the couple invited them [is that he] has a connection with a claim he has at his company that will completely destroy them and he wants the girl’s firm to drop it.”

Several fans agreed with this theory, with one adding, “He’s for sure trying to get the girl to sleep with him so he has blackmail on her to drop it.”

It would explain Cameron’s nudity during the premiere, something that confused Harper as much as fans. And it may be why Cameron pushes Ethan to cheat later on (going off of the preview, anyway). Perhaps he wants leverage over the couple to secure Harper’s help. And such circumstances could tie into who dies in The White Lotus Season 2.

Could this ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 theory tie into who dies?

If the fan theory that Cameron wants to blackmail Harper turns out to be true, it could tie into the mystery of who dies in The White Lotus Season 2. Knowing Harper, she won’t take kindly to such manipulation. And depending on how desperate Cameron is, things might get too heated between the characters.

As such, someone from Cameron’s vacation group may wind up dead. We know that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) is safe thanks to the opening scene. But we’ll have to keep watching to see how her husband and his friends fare.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air every Sunday on HBO.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Fans Think There’s a Dark Reason for Greg’s Reaction to Tanya’s Assistant