‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Fans Think There’s a Dark Reason for Greg’s Reaction to Tanya’s Assistant

The White Lotus Season 2 is off to a solid start, and fans are trying to figure out who dies in the latest batch of episodes. The premiere opens with multiple bodies found on the beach, but similar to the first season, this outing doesn’t cough up all the details right away. As such, viewers are trying to fill in the blanks. And some believe Greg (John Gries) may have a darker reason for his reaction to Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) assistant in The White Lotus Season 2.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, “Ciao.”]

John Gries in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Tanya and Greg start ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 at odds

Tanya and Greg return in The White Lotus Season 2, but their relationship is much shakier than the last time we saw them. Greg becomes enraged when he realizes that Tanya brought her assistant to Italy. His reaction is so negative that Tanya banishes Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to her room — a disturbing way to handle things, but one that emphasizes how much their relationship is deteriorating.

The pair also gets into a few scuffs after Tanya arrives, with Greg making comments about Tanya’s weight and expressing his annoyance with her. He also takes a mysterious phone call in the bathroom, one he doesn’t want Tanya to interrupt. And with so much toxic — and even suspicious — behavior, fans think there’s more to Greg’s behavior than meets the eye.

Fans think there’s a darker reason Greg is so upset over Tanya’s assistant

A case of the Sicily scaries. pic.twitter.com/4T2uupNsC3 — HBO (@HBO) October 31, 2022

Greg claims that Tanya spends too much time working during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, but viewers believe there’s a darker reason for his response to her assistant.

In a Reddit thread discussing the first episode, viewers suggested that Greg has plans to kill Tanya and take her money. An assistant would complicate matters, making it more difficult to make her disappear.

“I was really creeped out by his reaction to Tanya’s assistant being there,” one Redditor said. “My wild theory is that he brought Tanya on this trip so that he could kill her and didn’t want there to be a witness.”

Other fans agreed with the sentiment, with one noting that Portia likely takes care of Tanya’s accounting. Not only would she be a potential witness to the murder, but she’d make it much harder to steal any funds afterward.

“I think you’re on to something,” they wrote. “He’s trying to steal her money and doesn’t want the assistant there because she’s the bookkeeper. She’s going to be the one to find out what he’s doing/hiding.”

They also wondered if Greg lied to Tanya from the beginning, luring her in with his false niceties and tragic story. It’s certainly a possibility, and Greg’s attitude change may tie into The White Lotus Season 2’s big death.

Could the couple be involved in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s big death?

We still don’t know who dies in The White Lotus Season 2, but Greg could be involved if the above theory proves true. Perhaps he succeeds in killing his wife and her assistant, something that explains the multiple bodies found. Of course, Tanya may also get the jump on him. Perhaps Greg doesn’t make it out of the show’s second outing alive, with his plan failing at the very end.

The relationship drama between Greg and Tanya could also prove a red herring. However, Daphne’s (Meghann Fahy) comment about spousal murder makes us think the murder stems from a lover’s quarrel gone wrong. We’ll have to keep watching to see if that’s the case.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 air every Sunday on HBO.

