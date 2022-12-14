‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

The White Lotus Season 3 has already been greenlit by HBO.

Creator Mike White offered several clues about season 3’s setting.

The events of The White Lotus Season 2 may influence the next outing.

Sabrina Impacciatore in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 just concluded its run on HBO, but fans are already eager to dive into another deadly getaway. Fortunately, they don’t have to wait for a season 3 renewal. HBO recently confirmed that The White Lotus Season 3 is happening, and creator Mike White already has ideas about what it will entail.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 finale, “Arrivederci.”]

Is ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 happening? HBO already greenlit a 3rd outing

That’s right, HBO announced that The White Lotus will return for season 3 ahead of season 2’s finale. In the press release announcing the news, the network confirmed that the next outing will follow “a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.” That’s similar to the teaser fans received for season 2, so they can expect another big setting change — and some all-new drama to dive into.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus‘ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO Programming, said in the release. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision.”

Clearly, HBO hopes to expand upon that vision with another batch of episodes. There’s no official news on where The White Lotus Season 3 will take place, but White has hinted at a continent change during recent interviews.

Where will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 be set? Mike White is hinting at a new continent

Mike White teases ideas for #TheWhiteLotus Season 3 pic.twitter.com/6qPZz9pqPj — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 21, 2022

The White Lotus Season 3 will bring viewers to a new location, but where exactly is the show headed? During an interview with Deadline back in October, Mike White hinted that he’d like to explore a new continent. Specifically, he mentioned bringing The White Lotus cast to Asia.

“We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” White said. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

White reiterated his desire to venture East during an HBO featurette about The White Lotus Season 2 finale.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then, the second season is sex. And I think, a third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” White explained. “And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus.”

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 could influence the next storyline

Now that we have an idea of where we’ll journey during The White Lotus Season 3, what else can viewers expect from the next outing? Although HBO teased a new cast of characters, it sounds like Mike White is open to expanding on The White Lotus Season 2’s storyline.

During his featurette discussing The White Lotus Season 2 finale, White hinted that we may see Greg (Jon Gries) again. After all, his plot to steal Tanya’s money resulted in a number of deaths. They may catch up to him in future episodes of the show.

“I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya’s death, it’s possible that, I think, Portia is scared enough to leave it alone,” White said. “But the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s gotta be somebody who’s gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens.”

It certainly would be interesting to have Greg or Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) show up next season, just as Tanya appeared in seasons 1 and 2. Of course, we’ll have to wait for The White Lotus Season 3 casting details to find out if that’s where things are headed.

In the meantime, The White Lotus Season 2 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

