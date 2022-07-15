Whitney Duncan Got Her Start on ‘Nashville Star’

Whitney Duncan has been a familiar face on the country music scene for years, but the singer had a pretty interesting start. Did you know the “Skinny Dippin’” singer got her start on the reality competition show Nashville Star?

Whitney Duncan’s start in the music industry

Duncan started performing at a young age, playing at local talent shows, fairs, and Nashville clubs. Her hard work paid off when she signed a recording contract with a label in her senior year of high school.

The singer got to record a few of her songs, including “My World Is Over,” which she ended up duetting with country legend Kenny Rogers. The track even appeared on his 2004 album, 24 Ultimate Hits, and charted for a week on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

How ‘Nashville Star’ helped make Whitney Duncan a success

Shortly after, Duncan left the label and struck out on her own again. In 2007, she got the chance to compete on Nashville Star, where her music was exposed to a wider audience.

Duncan ended up placing fifth on the show — two spots ahead of Kacey Musgraves, who finished seventh during the same season — which led to a deal with Warner Bros. Records. The country singer’s first single with the label, “When I Said I Would,” was released in 2008 and ended up peaking at No. 48 on the U.S. country charts.

The country singer released a few more singles (“The Bed You Made” and “Skinny Dippin’”) ahead of her debut album, Right Road Now. One of the tracks on the album, “So Sorry Mama,” was featured on the 2011 remake of Footloose.

Who is Whitey Duncan married to?

Valentine’s Day became a meaningful day when Keith asked me to marry him 9 years ago. ❤️ #happyvalentinesday #survivorcouple #keithney pic.twitter.com/auSkj18YK2 — Whitney Duncan (@whitneyduncan) February 14, 2022

While Duncan was working on her music career, she also made time for romance. She dated actor and musician Christian Kane from 2006 to 2010. Kane’s song “American Girl” references her as the “Tennessee Girl that will always have a place in my heart.”

After their split, Duncan married musician Donny Fallgatter in late 2010 after just two months of dating. The pair divorced in November of 2011.

Music isn’t the only area of the entertainment business Duncan has made her mark. In September of 2011, she competed in Survivor: South Pacific, finishing ninth overall. The singer also found love on the show, striking up a relationship with fellow tribemate Keith Tollefson.

The couple announced their engagement in 2013 and got hitched the following year. Duncan even appeared on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress to choose a wedding dress for her special day.

During their engagement, the couple continued their reality show connection with an appearance on The Amazing Race. Duncan and Tollefson came in eighth place.

Whitney Duncan’s music career today

Duncan is still making music and even teamed up with Ashlee Hewitt and Shelby McLeod to form a group called Post Monroe in 2016. The band split up a year later after McLeod left the group.

The country singer has continued to release singles and EPs independently and with Fire Sign Records. Her latest EP, I’m the Fire, features singles like “Me, Myself, and the Highway,” “You and the Horse,” and “I’m the Fire.”

From releasing albums to competing on reality TV shows, Duncan has conquered both music and television. Fans of the country singer love her music — and they have Nashville Star to thank for it!

