Whitney Houston’s MAC Makeup Collection is Here

2022 marked the 10-year anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, and her estate has celebrated her legacy in a major way. With several news projects expanding the brand, one of which included a highly anticipated makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. The line was recently released and has fans running to the nearest store to make their purchases.

Whitney Houston’s estate announces MAC collaboration

In Sept. 2021, Houston’s estate announced a collaboration with MAC cosmetics. Per the late singer’s manager and estate manager Pat Houston, it was a lifelong dream of the “I Wanna Be With Somebody” singer.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Pat said in a statement at the time, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration, but exciting things are coming!”

Pat says beauty was a passion of The Bodyguard star. “Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear; our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs,” she continued.

She explained how the collaboration will exemplify Houston’s style. “The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with…Whitney absolutely loved makeup. She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then, of course, she saw so many iconic women around her growing up–including her mother, Cissy Houston–and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines. She loved to use makeup as part of her art.”

The makeup line debuts right in time for Christmas

MAC released the 11 product line on Dec. 8. Dressed in metallic gold packaging, most of the products include the name “Nippy,” the singer’s childhood nickname. Allure Magazine did a review of the line, revealing what to expect.

The lipsticks are inspired by shades Houston wore throughout her career. She was a natural beauty, and used makeup to enhance such. Fans can choose from Nippy’s Moody Nude, a Cremesheen brown pink-beige; Nippy’s Rose, a pearly coral-pink in the Frost formula; Nippy’s Feisty Red, an Amplified brick red; and Nippy’s Sensual Red, a deep plum-red Matte. Pat says Houston loved a red lip the most.

There’s also Lipglass available in gold sparkle or brick copper sparkle. Outside of the lips, there’s a bronzer, Whitney’s Nippy Eye-Conic Palette – which features eight shades. The collection also includes mascara and blush. As a bonus, fans can purchase a mirrored gold clutch bag to store the products.

The MAC X Whitney Houston collection retails for $20 to $44. The line is available at maccosemtics.com, in MAC stores, and at Macy’s.

Her estate has other major releases

The MAC collection comes weeks before the release of the first authorized biopic, which will be in theaters on Dec. 23. Her estate is also prepping a major campaign for 2023 to celebrate what would have been her 60th birthday. For the campaign, new albums will be released, a Broadway musical based on the biopic, and there’s always merchandise. There’s also a new perfume available via HSN.