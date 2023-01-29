Who Are Robyn Dixon’s Parents From ‘RHOP’?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon’s relationship with Juan Dixon has confused viewers and co-stars for years. But after a three-year engagement, the longtime lovers finally tied the knot earlier this month. Despite Robyn’s unconventional romance, her parents have displayed a much more traditional way of living. They’ve been married all of Robyn’s life.

Robyn Dixon and her parents | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Who are Robyn Dixon’s parents?

Robyn comes from a two-parent household. Her mother, Gladys (aka Gigi), is a businesswoman and former college professor. Robyn’s father, Guy, is a retired dentist, jazz musician, and the co-founder of the Sterling Silver Jazz Quintet. They’ve been married for 50 years.

The longtime couple has appeared on several episodes of RHOP since the show premiered in 2016. They’ve been a huge source of support for Robyn regarding her rollercoaster relationship with Juan.

Source: YouTube

She’s doted about her parents on Instagram, revealing that the former dentist quit his job to pursue his musical aspirations later in life. “I just want to give a special shout out to my Dad @guydocbragg, who after retiring as a dentist years ago, pursued his true love – jazz music. In 2010, my dad’s jazz group Sterling Silver recorded an album, “Never Too Late,” featuring a number of original songs written and composed by my dad (he plays the piano),” Robyn wrote in a post.

Gladys’ company offers specialty printing and marketing services. Per her LinkedIn profile, she taught at Morgan State University between 1979 and 1990. She often shares her social outings on her social media page.

Where did Robyn Dixon grow up?

Dixon grew up about an hour or so away from the suburb and gated community of Potomac, Maryland. The Baltimore, MD native grew up in a nice area of the city, where she attended predominately white academic institutions throughout her life. She later graduated from the University of Maryland, where she earned a degree in business marketing.

Source: YouTube

After Juan signed with the Washington Wizards, the two moved into a three-bedroom Silver Spring home in 2002 for $725,000. Their home was foreclosed on in 2015 amid their bankruptcy filing after falling victim to a Ponzi scheme by a close friend.

Since recovering financially, she’s started a few new business ventures, including a hat line and flipping houses. The couple moved into a new dream home in 2021, the first they’ve owned since their financial troubles. Her BFF, Gizelle Bryant, would later reveal that Juan’s name is not on the deed and that Robyn owns the home outright.

Robyn Dixon’s parents have been surrogate parents to Juan Dixon and advocate for their relationship

The RHOP star has always maintained that the public’s perception of her unconventional relationship with Juan doesn’t bother her. The two met and began dating as teenagers and have remained close since, despite stints of breakups, financial hardship, and divorce. In fact, Juan lost his parents as a teenager to AIDS-related illnesses after years of drug abuse. Robyn’s parents immediately took him in.

“When I met him, it was shocking to me that somebody my age had already experienced so much,” Robyn told Vice in a 2016 interview. Due to Juan’s parents’ addiction, they were in and out of his life, while Robyn’s parents were steady forces. She added: “My life was completely different. I was so touched by his experiences and we just immediately connected after we met. We’ve been stuck together for the rest of the lives.”

After she and Juan divorced, they moved back in together a few years later to provide a two-parent household for their sons. Robyn has been open on the show about how her parents feel they’ve wasted time in their relationship, and should just be together once and for all. Juan got their blessing to propose for the second time ahead of his 2019 proposal.