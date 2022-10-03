Who Did Lindsey Pearlman Play on ‘General Hospital’?

Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in February 2022 after having been reported missing. The 43-year-old appeared in several TV shows, including the long-running General Hospital. So who did Pearlman play on General Hospital?

Lindsey Pearlman had a small role in ‘General Hospital’

Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) February 19, 2022

Pearlman appeared in the long-running ABC soap in January 2020 as Margaret “Maggie” McMorris. The two episodes involved Cyrus Renault‘s assault on Sonny’s family and his reign of terror on Port Charles. Cyrus’ attacks left Carly trapped in a warehouse, where Brando rescued her.

However, Laura was caught in the line of fire as a gunman aimed at Michael. Back in New York, Jason and Sonny brought the latter’s father, Mike, to a bar he used to visit back in the day, Brooklyn Union Pub. Mike has Alzheimer’s, and the two are trying to cheer him up and jog his memory.

Sonny hoped to get his father into a new medical trial for his condition. At the bar, Mike begins flirting with the bartender Maggie (Pearlman) when Cyrus arrives and opens fire on the place. One of Cyrus’s men took Maggie hostage.

Lindsey Pearlman, the actress with credits that include "Empire" and "General Hospital" was found dead 3 days after disappearing … the LAPD now confirms. https://t.co/pAo5ZzS5Vb — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2022

Lindsey Pearlman died in 2022

According to KABC, Pearlman was reported missing on February 13. Authorities were at the time asking the public for help finding the actor who was last seen on the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood.

The LA Police Department noted that Pearlman’s family was the first to report the actor missing. The department said in a statement, “Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since. Friends and family fear for her safety.”

On February 18, police officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation on Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The police determined upon arrival that the body was Pearlman’s. Following her passing, Pearlman’s agent released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

#BREAKING Body of actress Lindsey Pearlman, who had roles on "General Hospital," "American Housewife," found days after she was reported missing in LAhttps://t.co/iuQsqqJLYr — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 18, 2022

Pearlman’s husband of nearly a decade, Vance Smith, also confirmed her death on Instagram writing, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.” Her cause of death was revealed six months later, after the Los Angeles County medical examiner did an autopsy.

People obtained a copy of the coroner’s report where her death was ruled as a suicide caused by ingestion of sodium nitrite. The report also stated there were “non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in the actor’s system.

Lindsey Pearlman’s other acting projects

Pearlman was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 5, 1978, where she grew up. A staunch animal rights activist, she married Smith, a TV producer, in 2014. Pearlman rescued animals and devoted much of her time and effort to fostering animals and finding them permanent homes.

Chicago Justice cast members, Joelle Carter, Lindsey Pearlman, and Jon Seda, in 2017 | Parrish Lewis/NBC

Aside from her small role in General Hospital, she had a one-episode role in Empire playing Patti Sharp. In 2017 she landed a recurring part in Chicago Justice, playing Joy Fletcher for five episodes. In 2019, she appeared in Sneaky Pete, playing Female Hotel Clerk, in American Housewife as Eve, and in The Purge as Linda.

She appeared in Selena: The Series as Diane Warren and in The Ms. Pat Show as Martha for four episodes in 2021. In 2022, Pearlman appeared in The Tam and Kevin Show as Mrs. Giving and in six episodes of Haus of Vicious as Karen.

Pearlman also performed and toured internationally for S*x Signals for almost a decade. She also performed in theaters for The Mousetrap, The Realish Housewives: A Parody, and Never the Bridesmaid.

