Every Death in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1

Grab the tissues: Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is an emotional rollercoaster, complete with a shocking character death in the finale. In addition to that devastating goodbye, the new season includes the early demise of a few other characters who deserve better. Here’s a closer look at everyone who dies in Manifest Season 4 Part 1.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]

A hand with a red X on the palm in a death scene in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 | Peter Kramer/NBC

Beverly Markes died between ‘Manifest’ Seasons 3 and 4

This death doesn’t technically occur in season 4, but viewers do learn of Beverly Markes‘ (Adriane Lenox) death this season. Sometime within the two-year time jump between Manifest Seasons 3 and 4, Evie’s mom lost her battle with Alzheimer’s. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) visits Evie’s grave, which sits beside Beverly’s, in season 4. However, the show doesn’t mention anything about Beverly’s death.

An 828er serial killer causes 3 deaths in ‘Manifest’

One of the side mysteries in season 4 revolves around a serial killer who targets Flight 828 passengers. Sam Wile (Josh Sauerman) is the first victim in episode 6; Michaela gets a Calling and finds him stabbed to death in his home. He has an X written in blood on his hand, making it look like an Xer killed him.

The killer’s second victim is Anna Ross (Jacqueline Antaramian), who helps Ben with a Calling this season. Finally, Cal (Ty Doran) becomes a suspect in the case when Violet Wheeler (Sarah Marie Rodriguez) is found dead after her secret date with him in episode 7.

The 828er serial killer — well, killers — turn out to be Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) parents, Noelle (Heidi Armbruster) and Kenneth (Ben Livingston). They want to eliminate anyone who helped Angelina as she strayed from her holy path.

Zeke Landon is the saddest death in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1

Doing a second chance at life right. Zeke Landon from Manifest Season 1 > Season 4. pic.twitter.com/Jhg99qwxpz — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) October 28, 2022

Just when we’ve finally recovered from Grace Stone’s death last season, Manifest Season 4 hits us with another gut-wrenching scene. In the finale of part 1, Cal is losing his battle with leukemia. In order to save him, Zeke (Matt Long) sacrifices himself by using his empathic abilities to take Cal’s illness away. Cal does recover, but Zeke dies. He calls Michaela to say his emotional goodbyes, and she rushes home to find him taking his last breath.

“That was one of our flags in the sand that we knew was coming,” Manifest creator Jeff Rake told TVLine. “Zeke made that incredibly selfless, powerful decision, that tragic decision to sacrifice himself. That’s how I reached the decision that that would be how we got out of Episode 10.”

Who else dies in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1?

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 also includes the deaths of Erika Burness (Susan Pourfar) and Kenneth Meyer. Zeke absorbs Erika’s rage after the explosion at the passenger compound in episode 5, and he shoots her several times with Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) gun. Later, in episode 8, Kenneth poses as a cop and gets into the Stone house to take the “demon child,” Eden. Olive (Luna Blaise) surprise attacks Kenneth, hitting him over the head and pushing him out the window on the second floor. He falls to his death.

To recap, here is everyone who dies in Manifest Season 4 Part 1, in order of their deaths:

Beverly Markes (before season 4)

Erika Burness (episode 5)

Sam Wile (episode 6)

Anna Ross (episode 6)

Violet Wheeler (episode 7)

Kenneth Meyer (episode 8)

Zeke Landon (episode 10)

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.