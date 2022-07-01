Who Dies in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 dropped the final two episodes with volume 2 on July 1, 2022, and with it came a few character deaths. Some barely registered on our sad scale, but others nearly tore our hearts in two. Here’s a list of everyone who died in Stranger Things Season 4.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.]

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Dr. Brenner dies in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, and it was about time if you ask us

Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) faked everyone out when he was supposedly mauled by a Demogorgon all the way back at the end of Stranger Things Season 1. However, the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, really seem to have a hard time permanently giving certain characters the ax. Brenner reappeared in Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 5, “The Nina Project.”

He tried to present himself to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)) as someone who cared for her and was only there to help. However, it didn’t take long before his good guy mask slipped off, and the real Brenner was revealed. He only wanted to control Eleven, and even though he saves her from a shootout with the military, a sniper takes him out as he runs away.

Truthfully, we felt a little like the Duffers “Cersei’d” his death. Brenner’s easy out seemed way too good for a character as evil as him. But at least he’s one of the first main characters who die in Stranger Things Season 4.

Eddie Munson – Death by Demobat

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) quickly became a fan favorite in Stranger Things Season 4. The lovable metalhead provided another friend for Dustin and a new but loyal party member. We knew Eddie was likely doomed when we saw him playing his guitar in the Upside Down during the Stranger Things Season 4 full-length trailer. However, knowing it was going to happen didn’t make it any easier.

When he and Dustin attempt to distract the Demobats in the Upside Down, the creatures swarm the trailer that Eddie and Dustin hide inside. Dustin makes his way out of the Upside Down, but Eddie cuts the rope and decides he has to give Dustin more time. Eventually, the Demobats get the upper hand on Eddie. Dustin manages to get to him before he dies, and Eddie tells Dustin he’s proud of himself for not running away this time. If you don’t have tears streaming down your face at this part, we’re not sure you have a soul. Eddie is easily one of the saddest characters who die in Stranger Things Season 4.

Jason Carver is another character who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Mason Dye took on the role of unhinged high school jock Jason Carver in Stranger Things Season 4. Throughout the season, Hawkins’s meanest basketball player has been hunting for Eddie and the Hellfire Club. He wrongly believes Eddie murdered Chrissy and wants to make him pay. However, after seeing his friend mangled in front of his own eyes, he loses his grip on reality and believes this is all the result of a satanic cult.

Jason throws a wrench in everyone’s plans when he shows up in the middle of Max getting Vecna’d at the Creel house. Lucas (Caleb Mclaughlin) tries to explain, but Jason doesn’t listen. Eventually, Lucas manages to take a swing that knocks Jason out so he can get to Max. While Lucas holds Max, a gate splits open the floor, and Jason’s torso, as Hawkins begins to rip apart. Jason is another character who dies in Stranger Things Season 4 who we definitely won’t miss.

