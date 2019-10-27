Who Has a Higher Net Worth Olivia Culpo or Christian McCaffrey?

Olivia Culpo has moved on from Detriot Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola with another NFL star. The former Miss Universe has been linked to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for some time and now they appear to have gone public with their relationship after what Culpo showed off in her Instagram stories.

(L): Olivia Culpo | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, (R): Christian McCaffrey | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

How long they’ve been romantically linked

Culpo and McCaffrey first made headlines together with some Instagram flirting back in May. The two moved past that and were spotted vacationing with friends in Mexico in July. Although they never came out and said they were in a relationship, fans became convinced that was the case after McCaffrey posted a photo on Oct. 17 of the I Feel Pretty actress making him breakfast.

“Egg sammie’s on a Thursday,” he captioned the pic of Culpo holding a spatula with a heart emoji.

After spending time together during McCaffrey’s bye week, the model appeared to confirm their romance via her Instagram stories.

According to Page Six, “Culpo posted a video while getting the artwork, which was done by celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo in the style of the [Panthers] blue and black colors, on her now-deleted Instagram Stories. The former Miss Universe embellished her white nails with the wildcat logo as well as McCaffrey’s jersey number, 22.”

She also shared a few snaps of them hugging and kissing.

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amendola and Culpo were on and off for the past three years and everyone became aware that they were over after the wideout slammed her during an Instagram rant last April. Amendola wasn’t the only athlete Culpo dated before McCaffrey though.

She was also in a brief relationship with former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The current baseball player and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model were together for a few months in 2015. Prior to that, she was in another high-profile relationship with Nick Jonas.

The singer and Culpo were seeing each other from August 2013 to June 2015. Jonas is now married to actress Priyanka Chopra.

Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Who has a higher net worth?

In 2012, Culpo entered the Miss Rhode Island USA competition. She did not have any prior pageant experience but decided to compete anyway. Culpo ended up winning the title and went on to win the Miss USA pageant. That same year she was crowned Miss Universe as well.

Since winning Miss Universe, Culpo has modeled for brands like L’Oréal and Kipling. She was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2018 and 2019. Culpo has also appeared in a handful of movies including I Feel Pretty and Reprisal. She has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

As for her beau, McCaffrey is a former first-round pick who was selected eighth overall by the Panthers. He has become one of the best running backs in the NFL and has been making a case for league MVP with his numbers season this year. McCaffrey has a net worth of $10 million.