Who Has a Higher Net Worth, Taika Waititi or Rita Ora?

Director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora have been dating for a while now. Both are very successful within their respective fields. Ora has had several hit songs in the UK while Waititi has become one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. However, one of them has a higher net worth than the other, even though both are immensely successful. Here is who has the higher net worth between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

What is Taika Waititi’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taika Waititi has a net worth of $13 million. He has built up his worth through his various projects as an actor, director, and producer. The New Zealand director made several smaller projects including What We Do in the Shadows, Eagle vs. Shark, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople before moving on to larger projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2020, he won an Academy Award for his screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

As an actor, Waititi has appeared in a number of movies including many of his own films, along with other projects like Free Guy, The Suicide Squad, and Lightyear. In the world of television, Waititi is a producer on a few shows including What We Do in the Shadows, Our Flag Means Death, Reservation Dogs, and Wellington Paranormal. He also directed an episode of The Mandalorian along with providing his voice for IG-11.

What is Rita Ora’s net worth compared to Taika Waititi?

American audiences may know Waititi more than they know Rita Ora. However, Ora is a major superstar in the UK, which could explain why her net worth is more than Waititi’s. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ora has a net worth of $30 million. Her net worth is largely due to her music career which includes hit songs like “How We Do (Party),” “I Will Never Let You Down,” and “Your Song.”

She also featured on Iggy Azalea’s “Black Widow” and Charli XCX’s “Doing it.” She has two studio albums, Ora and Phoenix, with a third album on the way. Ora also has a few acting credits to her name with a role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and in Pokemon Detective Pikachu. On television, she has been a coach on The Voice UK and a judge on The X Factor.

How did Taika Waititi and Rita Ora meet?

Waititi and Ora have been dating for around a year and a half, with them going public at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. It’s not known how the two officially met, but they had been friends for a while before dating. In February, Ora shared a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, containing photos of the two from 4 years ago.

The two recently got engaged and just had a private and intimate wedding ceremony, according to The Sun UK. Reportedly, the two have not gone on a honeymoon yet as Ora continues to work on her next album. Meanwhile, Waititi has two new film projects on the way: a sports-comedy drama called Next Goal Wins and an untitled Star Wars film. His latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is still in theaters.

