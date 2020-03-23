Who Is DJ D-Nice? The Disc Jockey That Had Instagram Partying During Coronavirus Quarantine

The world is coming up with new ways of socializing and entertainment as major cities around the country are on lockdown to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus. From Netflix watch parties to the increase of TikTok dance routines, everyone if figuring out how to have fun while shut-in. But there was one game-changer this weekend, thanks to a celebrity DJ, D-Nice.

D-Nice spins at the Def Jam Christmas Party | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The New York native set Instagram ablaze with nine hours of classic and current hip hop, R&B, and pop tunes as his followers tuned in.

Who is DJ D-Nice?

Nice has been in the hip hop and disc jockeying industry for over 30 years. He began in the 1980’s as a beatboxer and socially conscious rapper. One of his most notable songs is his 1989 hit, “Self Destruction.”

Source: YouTube

He later worked as a music company executive and is credited with discovering Kid Rock and landing Rock a deal at Jive Records before he began dabbling in professional photography.

He transitioned into deejaying for celebrities at exclusive parties. He also provided tunes at corporate events for clients that include BET, HBO, Heineken, and Essence.

Nice was briefly married to actress Malinda Williams in 2008.

What made DJ Nice decide to do a quarantine party?

Bringing joy through music has always been Nice’s motivation and the coronavirus pandemic will not stop him. Instead, he says being quarantined provided the perfect opportunity for him to do something creative to bring everyone together.

“Homeschool was a simple idea that was just a way to take my mind off of Coronavirus and the quarantine,” he told The Root. “As someone in the nightlife and lifestyle events industry, the cancellations have made a major impact not only on finances but on people’s spirit as a whole. What I have always known is that music is powerful and has the ability to bring people together, so this was an opportunity for me to marry my passion and purpose together to help lift spirits.”

Working in hip hop and being part of its evolution from traditional record selling to digital downloads, Nice is used to having to adapt and proved he is a master by doing so with his quarantine party.

DJ Nice’s Instagram quarantine party

Nice set up the quarantine party directly from his home in his kitchen and used everything at his disposal to make it feel like he was truly at a party.

“I take out my signature hats and drinks, set up my console, laptop, and set the phone near the speaker to get started,” he said.

There was no one helping him put the party together. He did everything himself and through the power of social media, attracted over 100,000 viewers – from people who are working remotely, to college students on hiatus and some of the top Hollywood hitters.

For nine hours, Nice streamed from his Los Angeles apartment. He played hits from almost every genre of music and proved his eclectic taste and ability to please a versatile audience. Some of the classics he included were by Ashford & Simpson, Chaka Khan, Prince, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and hip hop fare by Ludacris, Heavy D, Big Daddy Kane, Notorious B.I.G., Too Short and The Ying Yang Twins.

He mixed in some Afrobeats from artists like Fela, house music from Patrice Rushen and Evelyn “Champagne” King and new dancehall music by Davido. He even played music by country music legend Kenny Rogers in honor of the late star who passed away just the day before his live stream.

Celebrities logged into the live stream, including the former First Family, Barack and Michelle Obama. Other notable faces who logged in included: Quincy Jones, Halle Berry, Common, Janet Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Reverend Al Sharpton, Steph Curry, Naomi Campbell, Missy Elliott, Joe Biden, Bethann Hardison, Rihanna, Jermaine Dupri, John Legend, Bernie Sanders, Kardinal Official, Kimberly Nichole, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Lee Daniels, LL Cool J, Sophia Chang, Mark Zuckerberg, June Ambrose, Lennox Lewis, Gabrielle Union, Teddy Riley, Khloe Kardashian, Heather Hunter, Bevy Smith, and Nile Rodgers.

Nice gave Instagram a party on both Mar. 21 and Mar. 22. Hopefully, he does the same for the next few weeks as America figures out how to navigate a new restricted reality until conditions improve.