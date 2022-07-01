Who Is Gavin Casalegno? Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star

Fans of teenage love stories are falling head over heels for Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series — and the men who play the romantic leads. So, what do we know about the actor who plays Jeremiah, Gavin Casalegno?

How old is Gavin Casalegno of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars (L-R) Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Casalegno is just 22 years old, but the actor has been working for years. He has appeared in hit shows like The Vampire Diaries, Walker, and I Am … Gabriel. Casalegno has also acted in movies, with roles in Butter, The Iceman, Nine Seconds, and The Unhealer.

He attended Cathryn Sullivan Acting for Film and acting studio Hartt & Soul before joining Young Actors House. Casalegno actually made his acting debut when he was just seven years old.

“I love doing what I do, and I know, at this time, this is what I want to be doing,” he told Photobook. “I plan to get my real estate license at some point, but for where I am at right now, acting is my passion and focus. … Preparation for me is all about the headspace of the character. Music helps me to focus and what I listen to is determined by the scenes that day.”

Is Gavin Casalegno single?

While people around the world are falling in love with Casalegno on screen, the actor is taken in real life. He has been dating model and actor Larsen Thompson for almost five years. Thompson is set to star in a hit TV show, too; she scored a role in Netflix’s upcoming The Midnight Club.

Casalegno’s Instagram account is full of photos of the couple together, from beautiful vacation destinations to attending fashion shows, to spending time at the beach. Casalegno and Thompson even starred in an ad campaign for DKNY together.

The 6’0″ actor is pretty active when he’s not working, playing soccer and volleyball when he has downtime. “If I’m not on screen you can bet your bottom dollar I’m at the courts or in the field,” Casalegno joked to Photobook.

Who does Gavin Casalegno want to work with next?

Check out behind-the-scenes of our photoshoot with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” star @gavincasalegno



Make sure to watch the whole video on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/B2zR8BYXJn#GavinCasalegno #TheSummerITurnedPretty #ActorInterview pic.twitter.com/RitCX5tUKB — DA MAN Magazine (@DAMAN_Magazine) June 23, 2022

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a big hit, but Casalegno is already looking ahead to what will come next. “I have been so fortunate to have worked with so many people I look up to in the industry,” he told Photobook. “But I would love to work with Robert Pattinson. His energy is electric and that would be so much fun to work with.”

Even though he’s already thinking about what he’s going to do next, Casalegno is still taking the time to appreciate the popularity and critical success The Summer I Turned Pretty has already achieved.

“It’s just been really fun to see the fruit of your work come together and to have people enjoy it,” he told V Magazine about the hype. “At the end of the day, we’re here to entertain people and to tell a story.”

His work on the Amazon Prime show has proved Casalegno is definitely an actor to watch. Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Casalegno’s performance can’t wait to see what the actor does next!

