‘Who on Earth Is Advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?’ Wonders Royal Family Expert

Meghan Markle is in the spotlight once again after comments she made during an interview with The Cut. She’s also under scrutiny for coming out with her new podcast, Archetypes.

Some royal experts say Markle’s recent media moves are inappropriate because she’s overshadowing the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. She and Prince Harry are also set to visit the UK soon. Here’s what royal expert Russell Meyers had to say about Markle’s actions.

Royal experts question Meghan Markle’s timing and agenda

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images

During an interview on Lorraine, Christine Lampard says the “bombshells” Markle dropped during her interview with The Cut and her podcast are “oddly timed” because she’s set to visit the United Kingdom soon.

Meyers, a royal expert and editor with the Daily Mirror, says Markle’s timing is also questionable because her interviews overlap with the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

“It’s a very important week for the royal family,” says Meyers. “The Brits are remembering Princess Diana, and the 25th anniversary of her death is this week. But of course, Meghan has a podcast out. And she’s obviously got to push the agenda.”

Meyers says Markle is pushing some buttons with her comments. He notes how she hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind. According to him, this could be a problem in the future.

“She has really pushed the buttons in this; she has not held back,” says Meyers. “She relays her dissatisfaction about her treatment when she was in the monarchy. It was only a couple of years, but she has almost laid some veiled threats by saying, ‘I can say anything.’”

Royal expert wonders who’s managing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meyers wonders who’s monitoring what Markle and Prince Harry are saying in public. He says many of Markle’s comments seem out of touch considering how much she has benefitted from being part of the royal family.

Meyers also questions concerns about Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, going to school and having to push through a crowd of photographers. According to him, there is a code of conduct and photographers don’t follow royal children around.

Furthermore, Meyers says some of Markle’s comments don’t seem sensitive to the fact that many people are struggling financially. Some may argue Markle has little to complain about because she’s wealthy.

“One may wonder, who on earth is advising Meghan and Harry because it will be interesting to see the backlash on this because I think a lot of people will say people are struggling,” says Meyers.

“There’s the cost-of-living crisis,” Meyers continues. “They’re wondering what position the monarchy really has, or even celebrities sometimes. The fact that Meghan is bemoaning her life while sitting in a $15 million mansion really has some serious questions to be asked.”

Royal expert says Meghan Markle almost sees herself as a ‘savior’

Meyers says the Duchess of Sussex seems to see herself as a “savior” to young girls. According to him, she portrays herself as someone all little girls should aspire to become one day.

“She doesn’t do herself any favors,” says Meyers. “Because she compares herself to sort of being the savior of little girls that are looking up to her. And when they meet her, that she has to remember that this is their moment, meeting a real, live princess.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: John Travolta Says Dancing With Princess Diana Was His Best Memory