Who Is ‘Squid Game’ and South Korean Actor Lee Jung-jae Dating?

When it comes to being a celebrity, everyone wants to know who they are dating, their relationship status, and more. But regarding South Korean actors and celebrities, relationship statuses and their partners are kept hush-hush. While Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae is not married, he has been dating his longtime girlfriend for some time. Lee’s girlfriend also has some notoriety in the world of business.

Lee Jung-jae is a longtime on-screen icon in South Korea

While the actor may have recently gained global fame for his standout role as Seong Gi-hun in the critically acclaimed K-drama Squid Game, he is a well-established actor. Considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, Lee started his career as a model before making his debut on the small-screen. He would then dominate the big screen in action and drama movies.

Some of his most acclaimed roles are City of the Rising Sun, The Housemaid, Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Deliver Us From Evil. Lee has also appeared in several well-known K-dramas, with Squid Game skyrocketing him to unexpected notoriety. He will soon star as the male lead in the Star Wars series The Acolyte. Lee will also produce and star in a spinoff series for Deliver Us From Evil.

As Lee made a big name for himself in South Korea in the 2010s with his movie roles, he started dating his future longtime girlfriend. But who is the Korean actor dating, and what is her backstory?

‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae is dating businesswoman Lim Se-ryung

Some fans may not have noticed Lee Jung-jae is dating and off the market. The attention is on the actor as he and his castmates are nominated for multiple awards at the 2022 Emmys. But the spotlight also falls on the glamorous women by his side. Dressed in a white and long A-line gown, businesswoman Lim Se-ryung stands by the actor’s side on the Emmy red carpet.

According to Today Online, Lim Se-ryung has her own notoriety as one of South Korea’s top chaebols. A “chaebol” is someone who is part of a powerful family that often owns conglomerates. That is not all, as Lim is also the heiress to Korea’s Daesang group, one of the country’s largest food companies.

Before dating Lee, Lim was married to the vice-chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong. The couple had two children and divorced in 2009. According to Kbizoom, Lee and Lim announced they were dating almost seven years ago in 2015. The couple has been together ever since. Lee included her name in the list of special thanks during the premiere of his directorial debut movie, Hunt.

Who else in the ‘Squid Game’ cast is dating?

Besides Lee, fans might also be curious who else of Lee Jung-jae’s co-stars are dating. Park Hae-soo is married and welcomed his first son the same day the K-drama premiered to global fans. His co-stars nicknamed the newborn “Baby Squid.”

According to Soompi, HoYeon Jung announced her relationship with actor Lee Dong-hwi in 2016. Fans will recognize Lee for his role as Ryu Dong-ryong in Reply 1988 and more. The couple has been together ever since. Golden Globe winner O Yeong-su is very private about his personal life but is speculated to be married and have children.

Lee’s co-star, Heo Sung-tae, is also married. He was in the spotlight when fans learned his wife had one specific rue for his acting career, that he broke in Squid Game. Kim Joo-ryung is also married with children. Other actors like Wi Ha-joon and Lee Yoo-mi are speculated not currently to be dating.

