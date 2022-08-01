Who Is ‘Stranger Things’ Vecna Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Currently Dating?

While it seems impossible to imagine Vecna from Strange Things 4 dating, Jamie Campbell Bower is another story. The British actor made his Stranger Things debut as Henry Creel/Vecna in the fourth season. He and Joseph Quinn have skyrocketed to global fame thanks to their on-screen characters. But fans want to know every detail about Jamie Campbell Bower, even who he is currently dating.

Jamie Campbell Bower is dating a creative agent

Red carpets are infamous for actors and celebrities to make their relationship status public. According to Elle, Bower made his dating status and current relationship official at the premiere of Stranger Things 4. Fans should hold back tears as Bower is official off the market and is dating creative agent Jess Moloney.

The couple has been together for some time, according to Page Six. Bower and Maloney have been dating for over a year and seem more than cozy. The couple was spotted at a beach in Malinu, enjoying the sun, the waves, and some heavy PDA.

Photos of the couple show them not being shy about affection and sharing a few kisses and cuddles on the beach. While Vecna might not get the ladies for apparent reasons, Bower has no problems in that department.

Who is the actor’s current girlfriend, Jess Maloney?

Like most celebrity couples, Bower and Maloney have kept their relationship private. After all, they have only recently made their relationship public after dating for over a year. Maloney has her own fame to her name. Her Instagram, @jmoloney1, shows her work with multiple magazines, celebrities, and more as a creative agent.

Her profile says she is the founder of Ice Studios and has worked with Kim Kardashian for her cover with Allure Magazine, Zoe Kravitz for Saint Laurent, Naomi Campbell for SELF-PORTRAIT, and more. She has also worked with Doja Cat, who recently went viral due to a debacle with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

On her Instagram, Maloney has only one photo of her and Bower. The couple looks chic in all-black outfits while going to Morocco for Saint Laurent. Maloney’s Instagram has over 22K followers and is the same age as Bower at 33 years old.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s ex-girlfriend was a tattoo artist

A celebrity or actor’s dating repertoire is a hot topic, even for Jamie Campbell Bower. According to Page Six, before Maloney, Bower dated a New York tattoo artist named Ruby Quilter. They made their relationship public at The Crimes of Grindelwald premiere in 2018.

Reports state the couple broke up over two years ago before Bower started dating Maloney. The Stranger Things actor has had other famous girlfriends in the past. He dated his co-star Lily Collins after starring in The Mortals Instruments: City of Bones in 2013. The couple dated for a while before a breakup days before the movie premiere.

Bower and Collins got back together in 2015 before making the breakup official. Before Collins, Bower dated Bonnie Wright after filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It seems that Bower is not one to stay single for too long and finds himself dating for a short time.

