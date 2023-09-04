The king of rock and roll's unique moniker has become synonymous with his swagger, energy and superstar status.

Elvis Presley‘s unique moniker will forever be synonymous with the superstar entertainer. However, the name was considered unusual when the king of rock and roll first grew in popularity. Who was Elvis Presley named after, and what are the origins of his name?

Why did Gladys and Vernon Presley name their son Elvis?

Gladys Presley reportedly had no idea she was carrying twins when she delivered her child on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, MS. She first delivered a stillborn son via a midwife.

Her husband, Vernon Presley, described the heartbreaking moment in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 1978. Vernon explained the combination of hurt and happiness during the life-changing event.

“After what seemed to be an eternity, a baby boy was born, dead. I was desolate at the loss of our child. But then my father put his hand on my wife’s stomach and announced, ‘Vernon, there’s another baby here!'”

He continued, “At the time Elvis was born, medicine hadn’t advanced far enough for a doctor to predict twins, so his arrival took us completely by surprise. Our little boys looked similar, but I don’t think they were identical twins.”

Vernon concluded, “Even though the elder one was dead, we named him Jesse for my father. The younger one we called Elvis, for me, since Elvis is my middle name. We chose the middle names of Garon for Jesse and Aron for Elvis because we knew a couple whose twin sons had those names.”

What is the origin of the name Elvis?

The name Elvis is now commonplace for many parents who choose to give their children a standout moniker. Celebrities such as The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots and Ex On The Beach stars Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson have named their sons Elvis.

The origin of the name comes from the Norse culture. Per Baby Centre, it means “all wise.” It could be a form of the Old Norse name Alvis. It could also derive from the Old English name Alvin, meaning “elf.”

Why was Elvis Presley an only child?

Vernon, Elvis, and Gladys Presley photographed together on the eve of his US Army induction | Getty Images/Bettmann

Vernon Presley explained to Good Housekeeping that it was not his and Gladys’ intention for Elvis to be an only child. He revealed there was no medical reason why Gladys couldn’t conceive again.

He said, “Gladys and I were so proud of Elvis and enjoyed him so much that we immediately wanted more children. But, for reasons no doctor could understand, we had none.”

He continued, “While Elvis grew from infant to toddler to lively little boy, we consulted doctors about our failure to have another child. We prayed about it, too. There was no medical reason why my wife didn’t conceive again, but she didn’t.”

However, Vernon also wondered whether his son’s life would have been drastically different had his brother lived. He steadfastly didn’t think so.

“I’ve concluded that it wouldn’t have been because I believe Elvis’ career and contribution to the world were fated from the ﬁrst. During his early life, certain things happened that convinced me that God had given my wife and me a very special child for whom he had some very special plans,” he explained.

Elvis, Vernon, and Gladys Presley were a tight-knit family as they navigated Elvis’ extraordinary fame. They lived together in Graceland until Gladys’ 1958 death.

In 1977, Elvis died at his beloved home at 42, and Vernon died two years later in 1979. Elvis and his parents are buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden, with a marker for his brother Jesse placed nearby.