Who Wins ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 31?

The Amazing Race Season 34 is approaching its finale, and fans may want to revisit previous outings of the show once it’s through. Fortunately, The Amazing Race Season 17 and Season 31 are headed to Netflix on Dec. 4. For those struggling to recall how the latter played out, who won The Amazing Race Season 31 back in 2019?

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 31 cast

Before digging into the winner of The Amazing Race Season 31, let’s review the competitors from the 2019 run. The cast that year featured a number of players from previous seasons of the show. Former Big Brother and Survivor contestants also joined the fray.

Per Wikipedia, find all 22 cast members from The Amazing Race Season 31 below:

Christie Woods

Colin Guinn

Korey Kuhl

Tyler Oakley

Jamal Zadran

Leo Temory

Victor Arroyo

Nicole Franzel

Floyd Pierce

Becca Droz

Bret LaBelle

Chris Hammons

Elissa Slater

Rachel Reilly

Britney Haynes

Janelle Pierzina

Eliza Orlins

Corinne Kaplan

Laura Boneham

Rupert Boneham

JJ Carrell

Art Velez

With so many of the players coming from previous reality show runs, season 31’s contestants proved a particularly memorable lot. But who exactly won the 2019 iteration of The Amazing Race?

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 31 winners

Former Amazing Race competitors Christie Woods and Colin Guinn took home the $1 million prize at the end of season 31. Both cast members competed in The Amazing Race Season 5 as well, and they came in second place during that outing. As such, it seems they worked their way up to their season 31 win.

Of course, it makes sense that Woods and Guinn excel at working in tandem. The pair got engaged after their appearance on The Amazing Race Season 5, and they’re currently raising two sons together.

Woods and Guinn aren’t the only prior Amazing Race contestants to do well during the 31st outing, either. In fact, the runner-ups from that season also had experience on the reality show.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 31 runner-ups

That’s right, the runner-ups from The Amazing Race‘s 31st outing also competed on the CBS show before. Their success suggests that prior experience may pay off when it comes to the competition. And it made for an intense finale, as longtime fans knew all the final contenders fairly well.

Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, both of whom participated in The Amazing Race Season 28, took home the second-place prize in 2019. Meanwhile, Amazing Race veterans Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran came in third. Temory and Zadran competed on the show twice before season 31. They appeared in season 28, as well as The Amazing Race: All-Stars.

Needless to say, the 31st season of CBS’ reality competition proved an entertaining time, especially for those who have kept up with the show for years. Soon, they’ll be able to enjoy it all over again.

The Amazing Race Season 31 is coming to Netflix on Dec. 4, 2022.

