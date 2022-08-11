Who Wrote Miranda Lambert’s ‘Strange’ and What the Song Is About

Miranda Lambert released her ninth studio album, Palomino, in April 2022. Leading up to the album’s release, the country singer dropped the song “Strange” as a pre-release single. The song proved to be quite popular with fans upon its release. Here’s what we know about Lambert’s song “Strange.”

Who wrote Miranda Lambert’s song ‘Strange’?

“Strange” was released as a single on March 10. The song was written by Lambert, Luke Dick, and Natalie Hemby.

In an interview with StageRightSecrets, Lambert shared how the song “Strange” came to be.

“‘Strange’ is Natalie’s baby. ‘Strange,’ we were sitting on the porch and she was like ‘I’ve got this song. We have to write it.’ And sometimes Natalie will like go down, she’ll go down whatever road you want to go down. But sometimes, she shows up with like ‘This is what we’re doing today.’ And it was one of those days,” Lambert said.

When it came to the song’s bridge, each co-writer on the song ended up having input.

“The bridge, we couldn’t land on a bridge so each one of us went and wrote a bridge on our own and came back. And we ended up using lines from each person’s bridge. So we co-wrote that without even meaning to,” Lambert revealed to StageRightSecrets.

What is Miranda Lambert’s song ‘Strange’ about?

Speaking with StageRightSecrets, Lambert went into detail about the subject matter of “Strange.”

“I think ‘Strange’ is permission to just let go for a sec,” the country singer said.

When discussing the song itself, Lambert admitted she had certain criteria for the chorus of “Strange.”

“It kind of got out there, like in the verses, I felt like it was a little out there and crazy and saying ‘Take what you will’ from it. You know, it means something different to each person. But I was really wanting the chorus to lift, like literally, and just the emotion of it. I wanted it to kind of lift and go into a happy place,” Lambert told StageRightSecrets.

The singer-songwriter also shared that she thinks “Strange” is timeless.

“It’s such a song for a time that we’re in right now. But it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years either. There’s always something weird going on,” she said.

A look at the lyrics of ‘Strange’

Palomino takes on the mindset of a wanderer, making it the perfect road trip album. The music video for “Strange” features Lambert in a desert, posing amongst the scenery.

With the lyrics of “Strange,” Lambert encourages listeners to do whatever they need to do to cope with the strangeness of the world.

“Have a smoke, buy a round/ Get on a jetliner goin’ anywhere bound/ Pick a string, sing the blues/ Dance a hole in your shoes/ Do anything to keep you sane,” she sings.

