Whoopi Goldberg Gives Exciting Update On ‘Sister Act 3’

Fans of the movie franchise Sister Act have been patiently waiting for the release of the third film. Little information is known about the project, except that Whoopi Goldberg is in. Luckily, Goldberg gave fans an update that’ll keep everyone interested.

Whoopi Goldberg says the timing of ‘Sister Act 3’ is perfect

Fans have been vying for details on the plot and casting for Sister Act 3 since it was confirmed to be a go. But details have been kept tightly under wraps. However, Goldberg says everything is panning out as she’d hoped.

“I’ve been trying to do this for six years. I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth,” she said in a recent interview per The Jasmine Brand.

Despite the hurdles, Goldberg says the timing is perfect. “It feels right. Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back to back, which is why I think they are really great,” she explained. “But now you need some space on it, and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult, which is what’s happened. We’ll see. She was an adult when she started but she’s much more of an adult now.”

Tyler Perry says Whoopi Goldberg is doing a great job taking charge

Perry is excited to be attached to the project. He’s a producer on the film, but he says Goldberg is the true boss.

“It’s more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of them,” Perry said of the first two films in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life. And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I’m pretty excited about the script. It’s going to be really, really phenomenal.”

Perry says he’s not contributing much. But he’s confident the film will be well received by fans. “The script is being written, and I am the producer on it–not directing,” he added. “We brought on an incredible director [Tim Federle] and Whoopi’s really excited. I think that this is just what the country needs. We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, ‘Oh my God, I left there singing.’ That’s my hope.”

The movie will be released on Disney+

Disney announced that the third installment of the movie was in development in 2020. Sister Act was released in 1992, with a sequel released a year later. Before officially confirming the third film, Goldberg spoke about it being in the works.

“For a long time, they kept saying no-one wanted to see it, and then quite recently, it turns out that that may not be true,” Goldberg told James Corden at the time. “People might want to see it. So we’re working diligently to figure out how to get the gang together,” she added. “Listen — bad singing, great singing. OK singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”

Before the third film was announced, Goldberg was set to reprise her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the London broadway version of the show. The show went on hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

