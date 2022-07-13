Why ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Suspect Emily Got Pregnant on Purpose

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 cast member, Kobe Blaise and his fiancée, Emily Bieberly, found out they’re expecting baby number 2 just weeks before their wedding. Kobe was anxious, and Emily seemed abnormally calm — did she know she was pregnant? Some 90 Day Fiancé fans took it one step further and thought that Emily may have gotten pregnant on purpose.

Emily Bieberly, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Kobe and Emily blame each other for the unplanned pregnancy

On the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily sneaks off with Kobe to the pharmacy. She informs Kobe about her late period and that she may be pregnant.

Both Kobe and Emily avoid taking responsibility for the unplanned pregnancy. Kobe tells Emily, “No, you can’t be pregnant.” She snaps, “Why can’t I be pregnant?”

He thinks it’s impossible because they took too many “precautions” to avoid pregnancy. But Emily disagrees, “Precautions? Kobe, you’re the one who told me you didn’t want me to take birth control.” She concludes, “Not taking birth control can obviously lead to a birth.”

In the interview, Emily asks Kobe, “What did I say, babe, when I told you I was going to take my birth control. What did you say?” Kobe said, “I refused. I give you a reason why. I’ve seen women who are on birth control. When they are ready to conceive, it was very difficult.”

Kobe insists he was planning on doing the “pull out” method until Emily told him not to because she’s not ovulating. The couple argues all the way to the pharmacy, where they buy pregnancy tests to take. They decide to take the tests at the pharmacy to avoid questions from Emily’s family.

Emily finds out she’s pregnant with her and Kobe’s second baby

Two pregnancy tests later, Emily finds out her suspicions are confirmed. She’s pregnant again with Kobe’s baby.

This isn’t the first time Emily and Kobe have had an unplanned pregnancy. While living in Xi’an, China, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their first child, Koban. Also, Emily’s visa ran out during this time, and she was forced back to go home to Salina, Kansas. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delaying Kobe’s visa process, she had to give birth alone. And Kobe didn’t get to meet his son until he was 17 months old.

Emily’s unexpected baby news comes at a critical time in this young couple’s relationship. Since they’re days before their wedding, Emily and Kobe decided to keep the pregnancy a secret from her parents.

Kobe says, “Being pregnant right now is not a good thing for us.” Emily corrects him, “It’s not the right timing. We’re still figuring out the relationship, our parenting skills together. We’re in our parents’ house. And it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans think that Emily may have gotten pregnant on purpose

After watching Kobe and Emily find out they’re expecting, 90 Day Fiancé fans took to Reddit to give their opinion. One user posted a theory — what if Emily actually got pregnant on purpose? The 90 Day Fiancé fan wrote, “She had every intention of getting pregnant as soon as Kobe arrived.” Check out the full Reddit post below:

The Reddit user thinks that “no woman who is actively trying to avoid another pregnancy” would stop all precautions against getting pregnant. They write: “I’m sorry, just, no. She’s not that stupid, she knows how her body works, and she wanted this.”

Many other fans had the same sentiments in the comment section. However, some 90 Day Fiancé fans aren’t willing to let Kobe off the hook that easily. After all, it does take two to tango (and to make a baby.)

Between the wedding and the baby, it’s guaranteed to be a messy and dramatic season finale. Fans will have to keep watching season 9 to discover how Kobe and Emily’s 90 Day Fiancé journey ends.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

