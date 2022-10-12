Why Is Blake Shelton Quitting ‘The Voice’ in 2023?

After 12 years, Blake Shelton is quitting The Voice for good. The country hitmaker shocked fans on Oct. 11 with the news that he’s stepping away from his big red chair in 2023, with next spring’s season 23 marking his final run. But what led to this decision? Shelton hasn’t shared an exact reason for leaving The Voice in 2023. However, his statements in recent years have a common theme: It’s simply time.

Blake Shelton announced he’s quitting ‘The Voice’ after season 23

Shelton took to Twitter on Tuesday night, one hour before the newest episode of The Voice Season 22, to announce his departure. He revealed in his statement that he had been “wrestling with” the decision to step away for “a while.”

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” the statement read. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton then thanked his co-stars, artists, and fans. He noted the “lifelong bonds” he has made with all his fellow coaches and host Carson Daly.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” he added. “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Blake Shelton was one of the four original coaches on The Voice when it debuted in 2011, along with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. He didn’t love the show’s concept at first, but he has remained on the coaching panel ever since. The “God’s Country” singer even met his now-wife, Gwen Stefani, on the panel.

Why is Blake Shelton quitting ‘The Voice’?

Though Blake Shelton quitting The Voice is disappointing, many fans likely knew it was coming soon. The singer hasn’t been shy about voicing his desire to settle down with Stefani. In March 2021, he told Hoda Kotb on Today that he hoped he and his wife could have a simpler life “sooner than later.”

“I mean, [Gwen and I have] both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing,” he said. “It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

In addition to 12 years on The Voice, Shelton has spent more than 20 years as a country music sensation. He has released more than 50 singles and 12 albums and has eight Grammy nominations under his belt.

Is Blake Shelton retiring from music?

For now, it looks like Shelton only plans to retire from The Voice. He has not made any official statement about leaving the music industry — in fact, he just recently announced the Honky Tonk Tour in winter 2023. However, Shelton did get candid about retirement from music earlier this year.

“It’s always over at some point, and I’ve always been prepared for that, and I’ve braced myself for it,” he said at the Country Radio Seminar in March. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it’s coming.”

Fans can continue to watch Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice Season 22. New episodes of The Voice air every Monday and Tuesday on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

