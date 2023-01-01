Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts

Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. Since then, she has become one of the most popular country artists in history with multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Underwood is also known for her powerful vocals during live performances. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood shared that she does not like when other artists sound worse live than they do on recordings.

Carrie Underwood | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Carrie Underwood is disappointed by some live performances

In October 2022, Underwood was interviewed by Rolling Stone about her career and next steps. During the interview, Underwood revealed that she loses “respect” for artists who don’t live up to expectations.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them,” Underwood said.

She continued, “Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

Carrie Underwood has been branching out with her music

Underwood released her album Denim & Rhinestones in June 2022. The album is Underwood’s ninth studio album and showed Underwood returning to more lighthearted work following her 2021 gospel album My Savior.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Underwood explained how she came to create Denim & Rhinestones.

“You never know with me. As an artist, it used to bug me that I didn’t feel like I had a lane. Then one day I realized that’s not a hindrance, that’s an asset. Let’s roll with it and use that. When we started making the album, David did say, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I want to have fun,'” Underwood shared.

The singer continued, “That was where I was at in my world. I wanted to have a good time and sing songs that made me happy and have a blast when I’m onstage. We’ve done so much in the past, with my dramatic phases and different feels of what life is like. I wanted [this album] to be lighter and happier.”

The singer is returning to her Las Vegas residency

Underwood paused her Las Vegas residency in order to tour Denim & Rhinestones. In 2023, the country singer will be returning to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood admitted there is something “cool” about performing a residency versus touring.

“From a production standpoint, we can do something that we can’t necessarily do when we’re packing up all our gear and going from place to place. From a switching-things-up perspective, when you’re on the road, you’re in different towns, and all the people in the audience are from that general area of the world,” Underwood told Rolling Stone.

She continued, “What I love about Vegas is you’re in one place, but everybody is from everywhere. It’s a mishmash of people from all over the place. It’s cool to look out at the audience and think about that.”