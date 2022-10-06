Why Diddy Says Yung Miami is His ‘Best Friend’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is here to let the world know he’s single, regardless of how anyone feels about it. In spite of his relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, Diddy doesn’t hide that he’s not tied to one person. He does however consider Miami to be his best friend.

Diddy lists qualities about Yung Miami that makes her his best friend

Rumors about Diddy and Miami dating began in 2020. The two have since hit the town together, sat for public conversations regarding their love, and share special moments between them on social media. Despite such, they are not exclusive.

Whether or not people understand their dynamic, Diddy says there’s a code between the two of them and bond that’s unbreakable. While speaking to the hosts of The Breakfast Club, he labeled Miami as his best friend and explained why he feels that way.

“She’s one of my best friends. I’m so blessed to have met this human being. Just the way she makes me laugh, the way she rides with me and the support without it having to be, ‘Oh this is my girl, or this is this situation.’ She has been a real friend,” he said. “And you don’t find best friends later on in life. She’s one of my best friends and that’s really the definition for it. That’s my shawty wap. She’s always going to be laced, always going to be smiling.”

He says he prefers being single at the moment despite them dating

Despite his love and admiration for Miami, including showering her with lavish jewelry, cars, and vacations to Italy, he’s not ready for a monogamous relationship. His ex Cassie has moved on and is married with two children, which he says hurt him. He also continues to grapple with the loss of Kim Porter. Porter died in 2018 from pneumonia. The former couple have four children.

Diddy also notes that he’s not ever been a “good boyfriend.” he says he lied to all of his exes regarding what he wanted in a relationship and always cheated. Nowadays, he does things differently.

“Before, I just wanted to have a girlfriend and maybe have some girls on the side…I had a lot of growing up to do…you can’t play with somebody’s life…you can’t play with somebody’s heart,” he said. “I won’t be in that situation [now[ because I’m just fair and I’m honest. I’m single and I’m able to do whatever I want to do in my life. You single and you able to do whatever you want to do in your life because that’s the season I’m in. So instead of lying about it, hurting somebody about it…”

Yung Miami says she doesn’t need advice on her relationship with Diddy

Miami isn’t stressed over not being the main woman in Diddy’s life. She’s heard the criticism about their relationship, and says she has things covered on her end. In fact, she doesn’t want any advice.

In an Instagram live, the 28-year-old told viewers: “Don’t tell me what the f–k to do. ‘Cause I’m living my best m—-r f—-ng life. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody ’cause y’all b–ches ain’t married neither. Like, please. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody. NOBODY. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet.”

