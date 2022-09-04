Why Do so Many ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Opt to Rewatch the Series in the Fall?

With the Labor Day weekend signaling the close of summer, TV fans are entering an exciting time. New shows are set to launch, and fan favorites are returning for new seasons. For Gilmore Girls fans, the advent of cooler weather means one thing; it’s time to settle in for another rewatch of the ever-popular show. Gilmore Girls ended 15 years ago, but fans still return to Stars Hollow every fall. Why does the fall feel like the perfect time to start over with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, though? Fans have a few different answers.

‘Gilmore Girls’ continues to amass new fans, 15 years after the original series ended

More than 20 years ago, fans met Rory and Lorelai Gilmore for the first time. Fifteen years ago, they bid farewell to the dynamic mother-daughter duo. About five years ago, they reconnected with everyone in Stars Hollow for the Netflix original revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Liza Weil as Paris Geller, and Darkin Matthews as Headmaster Charleston in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

Gilmore Girls isn’t like other shows from the early 2000s, beloved by a select few fans who still love it. The series has taken on a new life, amassing new fans each and every year. Gilmore Girls seems to transcend the changing times. It has remained relevant, even to teens born after Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham took their final bows at the end of season 7. New fans and loyal enthusiasts converge each fall to rewatch the series, and those same fans think they know exactly why Gilmore Girls feels so connected to the season.

Fans say that the cozy feeling of the series makes it perfect for autumn

So, why do fans seem to flock back to the series every September? According to some viewers, Gilmore Girls has the exact level of coziness needed to prepare for the cold weather ahead.

as summer nears its end their power grows #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/3e1uJCm9KE — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 15, 2022

Reddit users discussed their penchant for a fall rewatch, with several noting that the vibe of Stars Hollow is extremely comforting. Once the beach chairs are away and a chill fills the air, a little comfort and a cozy indoor activity feel like the most natural thing in the world. For those well-versed in the Gilmores, there is no more comforting activity than a rewatch. There might be another reason why rewatching in the fall feels right, though.

The setting of the series might have something to do with its fall vibes, too

While the overall comforting and cozy feeling of the series has plenty of fans tuning in, there might be another reason why Gilmore Girls is so deeply connected to the feelings of fall. Autumn played an important role in the show; many episodes seemed to revolve around the season.

The series opened with Rory getting the news that she had been accepted into Chilton, but the school year was already in full swing. In fact, Rory showed up for school at Stars Hollow High School in a thick sweater, and Lorelai wore a long coat to meet Headmaster Charleston on Rory’s first day of school. Everything about the outfits screamed autumn. Each season seemed to open with Rory and Lorelai entering the fall season. Rory’s birthday was an autumnal event, too.

‘Gilmore Girls’ stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham | Warner Bros./Getty Images

While there were several winter-based episodes and Stars Hollow events, more of the town’s day-to-day life seemed to take place in the fall months. The change of seasons in New England is also pretty famous. Since the fictional town of Stars Hollow is located in Connecticut, it makes sense that the show would be linked to the season.

