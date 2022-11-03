The United Kingdom is known for many things, including its royal family. However, in this day and age, given that numerous countries have abolished their monarchies, some people do wonder why the U.K. has not followed suit.

The royal family is popular in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Although some critics believe the U.K. should abolish the royal family and become a republic, royals still have plenty of fans. The Guardian reported that 62 percent of U.K. citizens support retaining the monarchy instead of abolishing it.

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, there was an outpouring of grief around the world. Many people even lined up for over 20 hours to see her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, royals are extremely popular in the U.S. as well. According to Northeastern University, 23 million Americans tuned in to watch Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. American news outlets often post updates about royals, and women like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have large followings in the U.S.

Why does the royal family still exist?

Centuries ago, royals were rulers with actual power to control their country’s government, economy, and foreign affairs. However, these days they are merely figureheads and do not participate in politics. That said, the royal family still plays some roles in society, which justifies its continued existence.

According to its official website, royals often use their position to support charities and other important organizations in the U.K. Some royals have even started their own charitable foundations, such as The Royal Foundation, which was founded by Prince William and Prince Harry.

Additionally, royals make official visits to other countries to help “strengthen Britain’s diplomatic and economic relations.” There, they meet with leaders and help to highlight important work done by local charities.

What would happen if the royal family was abolished?

Queen Elizabeth II was a widely-respected monarch, but her successor and son, King Charles III, is less popular. As such, there are murmurs of the royal family possibly being abolished in the near future.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig explained (via Insider), “It would take legislation, an act of Parliament, and signed by the Sovereign to end the monarchy.”

If abolishment were to happen, some of the royal family’s residences, such as Buckingham Palace, could be confiscated by the state. Nonetheless, they probably could still keep a few.

“Most of the former German royal families stayed in their homes,” Koenig said. “Some property was confiscated, others received compensation, including the Kaiser’s family.”

Additionally, royals would become private citizens and could pursue careers that give them financial independence. They may follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by writing books, producing podcasts, and other ventures.

However, Koenig does not believe the monarchy will be gone anytime soon, saying, “There are no protests. The republican movement is small. The political system is stable.”

